Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE) is trading at €27.88 as of 4:06pm UTC on 15 June 2026, within a session range of €27.77–€28.36.Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment around DTE has been shaped by several concurrent developments. Deutsche Telekom's Q1 2026 results, published on 13 May 2026, showed net revenue up 4.7% year-on-year on an organic basis to €29.90bn, with adjusted EBITDA AL rising 7.5% (Deutsche Telekom, 13 May 2026). The company also continued purchasing shares under its up-to-€2bn 2026 buyback programme, having acquired more than 9m shares through mid-May (EQS News, 26 May 2026). A broader structural overhang remains from reports first published in late April 2026 that Deutsche Telekom is considering a full combination with T-Mobile US – a transaction Bloomberg described as potentially the world's largest public M&A deal, subject to political support in Berlin and Washington, as well as regulatory clearance from the FCC (Bloomberg, 22 April 2026). Q2 2026 results are scheduled for 6 August 2026, per Deutsche Telekom's financial calendar (Deutsche Telekom, 13 May 2026; Reuters, 23 April 2026).

Third-party DTE forecast: Q1 growth, T-Mobile US uncertainty

As of 15 June 2026, third-party Deutsche Telekom stock predictions range from €37.60 to €39.18. Major aggregators show buy or strong buy consensus ratings, although these forecasts remain third-party estimates and can change. The following briefs summarise the individual and aggregate views drawn from that window.

MarketBeat (analyst consensus)

MarketBeat records Deutsche Telekom's stock at €28.32, noting that shares have gained 2.4% since the start of the year from an opening level of €27.66. The page reflects ongoing analyst coverage with a constructive aggregate view, supported by references to T-Mobile US performance and Deutsche Telekom's ongoing €2bn buyback programme (MarketBeat, 14 June 2026).

Yahoo Finance (consensus snapshot)

Yahoo Finance aggregates 12-month analyst price targets for Deutsche Telekom and records an average of €37.99 as of mid-June 2026, with a low estimate of €33 and a high of €43 across the analyst sample. The distribution reflects a buy-tilted consensus, while the roughly €10 spread between the low and high estimates points to differing assumptions around the potential T-Mobile US combination and 2026 EBITDA delivery (Yahoo Finance, 13 June 2026).

Stockopedia (consensus target)

Stockopedia reports an analyst consensus 12-month price target of €37.60 for Deutsche Telekom, representing approximately 35.8% above the then-prevailing close of €27.68. The figure aggregates broker views across European and international coverage, with the gap to consensus coinciding with share price weakness since late April 2026 amid M&A-related uncertainty around a potential T-Mobile US tie-up (Stockopedia, 11 June 2026).

eToro (consensus overview)

eToro aggregates analyst price forecasts for Deutsche Telekom and records an average 12-month price target of €39.18, with a strong buy consensus rating. The platform's composite projection, based on analysts rated four stars or above, sits roughly 38% above the then-current price of €28.33. Q1 2026 organic revenue growth of 4.7% and raised full-year guidance to approximately €47.50bn in adjusted EBITDA are cited among the factors supporting that consensus view (eToro, 10 June 2026).

MarketScreener (broker consensus)

MarketScreener aggregates 17 analyst views on Deutsche Telekom and records a mean 12-month price target of €37.99, with a high estimate of €43 and a low of €33, against a last close price of €29.38. The buy mean consensus reflects institutional coverage from Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Barclays, UBS, Deutsche Bank Research and Berenberg, among others. The approximately €10 spread between the lowest and highest individual targets suggests differing views on potential M&A outcomes and the scope for a European telecom sector re-rating (MarketScreener, 10 June 2026).

Takeaway: across these third-party sources, consensus aggregators converge on 12-month average targets in the €37.60–€39.18 range, all sitting above the current last price of €27.88. Each source shows a buy or strong buy consensus, with common reference points including Q1 2026 earnings delivery, raised full-year guidance and the ongoing share buyback programme.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Deutsche Telekom earnings: latest results and next date

Deutsche Telekom published its Q1 2026 results on 13 May 2026, reporting group revenues of €29.87bn for the January–March period (Deutsche Telekom IR, 13 May 2026). That was up 0.4% year-on-year in reported terms and 4.7% on an organic basis, as US dollar exchange rate movements weighed on the headline figure. Organic service revenue grew 4.6% year-on-year, adjusted EBITDA AL rose 7.5% organically, and adjusted earnings per share increased 8%, with all segments contributing to growth (Yahoo Finance, 15 May 2026). Net profit for the quarter came in at €2.04bn, down 28.2% year-on-year, after positive one-off valuation gains lifted the Q1 2025 comparable (Telecompaper, 13 May 2026).

Following T-Mobile US's own guidance increase, Deutsche Telekom slightly raised its full-year 2026 group guidance, now targeting adjusted EBITDA AL of approximately €47.50bn, up from €44.70bn on a pro forma basis in 2025, and free cash flow after leases of approximately €19.80bn (Deutsche Telekom, 13 May 2026). The company confirmed at its Annual General Meeting on 1 April 2026 a dividend of €1 per share for the 2025 fiscal year, an 11% increase on the prior year's €0.90 (Deutsche Telekom, 1 April 2026). Deutsche Telekom's next scheduled earnings release is Q2 2026 results on 6 August 2026, per the company's published financial calendar (Deutsche Telekom, 6 August 2026).

DTE stock price: technical overview

The DTE stock price trades at €27.88 as of 4:06pm UTC on 15 June 2026, below its key moving-average cluster. According to TradingView data, the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs stand at approximately €28.59 / €28.53 / €30 / €29.18. The 20-day SMA has crossed below the 50-day SMA, with price trading under all four major SMAs, which may indicate a weaker daily technical setup. The Hull moving average (9) reads €28.15, also above the last price, adding to the near-term technical pressure.

Momentum signals are subdued. The 14-day RSI reads 44.53, a mid-range, slightly bearish-neutral reading that does not indicate oversold conditions or a clear recovery signal. The ADX (14) registers 18.39, indicating a weak and non-directional trend environment.

On the upside, classic pivot resistance at R1 (€29.98) is the nearest reference above the current price. A daily close above that level could bring R2 near €31.11 into focus. To the downside, the classic pivot point (P) at €28.44 is the first reference, with S1 at €27.31 the next meaningful level if P gives way (TradingView, 15 June 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Deutsche Telekom share price history (2024–2026)

DTE’s stock price traded near €22.63 in mid-June 2024, a level that now marks the floor of a significant two-year range. From there, shares rallied through the second half of 2024, with stronger T-Mobile US subscriber data and a recovering German macro backdrop coinciding with a move to a local high of €30.64 on 6 December 2024. DTE then closed the year at €28.87.

The uptrend extended into early 2025, peaking at €35.85 on 3 March 2025 – a run supported by robust full-year 2024 results and a confirmed €2bn share buyback for 2026. A broader European equity pullback then weighed on shares through the summer. By early November 2025, DTE had retraced to €26.47, its weakest level of the year, before steadying into the year-end close of €27.83.

The pattern repeated in 2026. A sharp recovery into late February took DTE to a year-to-date high of €34.16 on 27 February, before the move reversed. Bloomberg reports of a potential full merger with T-Mobile US, which surfaced in late April, appeared to weigh on the stock as investors assessed the structural and regulatory complexity involved. By 22 April, shares had fallen 11.5% in nine sessions to €27.50. DTE trades at €27.88 as of 15 June 2026, broadly flat year to date (+0.3%) and approximately 9.2% lower year on year.