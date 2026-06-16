Deutsche Telekom stock forecast: T-Mobile US deal talksDeutsche Telekom is a German telecoms group whose 2026 trading has reflected Q1 earnings growth, share buybacks and reports of a possible T-Mobile US deal. Explore third-party DTE price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE) is trading at €27.88 as of 4:06pm UTC on 15 June 2026, within a session range of €27.77–€28.36.Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Sentiment around DTE has been shaped by several concurrent developments. Deutsche Telekom's Q1 2026 results, published on 13 May 2026, showed net revenue up 4.7% year-on-year on an organic basis to €29.90bn, with adjusted EBITDA AL rising 7.5% (Deutsche Telekom, 13 May 2026). The company also continued purchasing shares under its up-to-€2bn 2026 buyback programme, having acquired more than 9m shares through mid-May (EQS News, 26 May 2026). A broader structural overhang remains from reports first published in late April 2026 that Deutsche Telekom is considering a full combination with T-Mobile US – a transaction Bloomberg described as potentially the world's largest public M&A deal, subject to political support in Berlin and Washington, as well as regulatory clearance from the FCC (Bloomberg, 22 April 2026). Q2 2026 results are scheduled for 6 August 2026, per Deutsche Telekom's financial calendar (Deutsche Telekom, 13 May 2026; Reuters, 23 April 2026).
Third-party DTE forecast: Q1 growth, T-Mobile US uncertainty
As of 15 June 2026, third-party Deutsche Telekom stock predictions range from €37.60 to €39.18. Major aggregators show buy or strong buy consensus ratings, although these forecasts remain third-party estimates and can change. The following briefs summarise the individual and aggregate views drawn from that window.
MarketBeat (analyst consensus)
MarketBeat records Deutsche Telekom's stock at €28.32, noting that shares have gained 2.4% since the start of the year from an opening level of €27.66. The page reflects ongoing analyst coverage with a constructive aggregate view, supported by references to T-Mobile US performance and Deutsche Telekom's ongoing €2bn buyback programme (MarketBeat, 14 June 2026).
Yahoo Finance (consensus snapshot)
Yahoo Finance aggregates 12-month analyst price targets for Deutsche Telekom and records an average of €37.99 as of mid-June 2026, with a low estimate of €33 and a high of €43 across the analyst sample. The distribution reflects a buy-tilted consensus, while the roughly €10 spread between the low and high estimates points to differing assumptions around the potential T-Mobile US combination and 2026 EBITDA delivery (Yahoo Finance, 13 June 2026).
Stockopedia (consensus target)
Stockopedia reports an analyst consensus 12-month price target of €37.60 for Deutsche Telekom, representing approximately 35.8% above the then-prevailing close of €27.68. The figure aggregates broker views across European and international coverage, with the gap to consensus coinciding with share price weakness since late April 2026 amid M&A-related uncertainty around a potential T-Mobile US tie-up (Stockopedia, 11 June 2026).
eToro (consensus overview)
eToro aggregates analyst price forecasts for Deutsche Telekom and records an average 12-month price target of €39.18, with a strong buy consensus rating. The platform's composite projection, based on analysts rated four stars or above, sits roughly 38% above the then-current price of €28.33. Q1 2026 organic revenue growth of 4.7% and raised full-year guidance to approximately €47.50bn in adjusted EBITDA are cited among the factors supporting that consensus view (eToro, 10 June 2026).
MarketScreener (broker consensus)
MarketScreener aggregates 17 analyst views on Deutsche Telekom and records a mean 12-month price target of €37.99, with a high estimate of €43 and a low of €33, against a last close price of €29.38. The buy mean consensus reflects institutional coverage from Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Barclays, UBS, Deutsche Bank Research and Berenberg, among others. The approximately €10 spread between the lowest and highest individual targets suggests differing views on potential M&A outcomes and the scope for a European telecom sector re-rating (MarketScreener, 10 June 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Deutsche Telekom earnings: latest results and next date
Deutsche Telekom published its Q1 2026 results on 13 May 2026, reporting group revenues of €29.87bn for the January–March period (Deutsche Telekom IR, 13 May 2026). That was up 0.4% year-on-year in reported terms and 4.7% on an organic basis, as US dollar exchange rate movements weighed on the headline figure. Organic service revenue grew 4.6% year-on-year, adjusted EBITDA AL rose 7.5% organically, and adjusted earnings per share increased 8%, with all segments contributing to growth (Yahoo Finance, 15 May 2026). Net profit for the quarter came in at €2.04bn, down 28.2% year-on-year, after positive one-off valuation gains lifted the Q1 2025 comparable (Telecompaper, 13 May 2026).
Following T-Mobile US's own guidance increase, Deutsche Telekom slightly raised its full-year 2026 group guidance, now targeting adjusted EBITDA AL of approximately €47.50bn, up from €44.70bn on a pro forma basis in 2025, and free cash flow after leases of approximately €19.80bn (Deutsche Telekom, 13 May 2026). The company confirmed at its Annual General Meeting on 1 April 2026 a dividend of €1 per share for the 2025 fiscal year, an 11% increase on the prior year's €0.90 (Deutsche Telekom, 1 April 2026). Deutsche Telekom's next scheduled earnings release is Q2 2026 results on 6 August 2026, per the company's published financial calendar (Deutsche Telekom, 6 August 2026).
DTE stock price: technical overview
The DTE stock price trades at €27.88 as of 4:06pm UTC on 15 June 2026, below its key moving-average cluster. According to TradingView data, the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs stand at approximately €28.59 / €28.53 / €30 / €29.18. The 20-day SMA has crossed below the 50-day SMA, with price trading under all four major SMAs, which may indicate a weaker daily technical setup. The Hull moving average (9) reads €28.15, also above the last price, adding to the near-term technical pressure.
Momentum signals are subdued. The 14-day RSI reads 44.53, a mid-range, slightly bearish-neutral reading that does not indicate oversold conditions or a clear recovery signal. The ADX (14) registers 18.39, indicating a weak and non-directional trend environment.
On the upside, classic pivot resistance at R1 (€29.98) is the nearest reference above the current price. A daily close above that level could bring R2 near €31.11 into focus. To the downside, the classic pivot point (P) at €28.44 is the first reference, with S1 at €27.31 the next meaningful level if P gives way (TradingView, 15 June 2026).
This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
Deutsche Telekom share price history (2024–2026)
DTE’s stock price traded near €22.63 in mid-June 2024, a level that now marks the floor of a significant two-year range. From there, shares rallied through the second half of 2024, with stronger T-Mobile US subscriber data and a recovering German macro backdrop coinciding with a move to a local high of €30.64 on 6 December 2024. DTE then closed the year at €28.87.
The uptrend extended into early 2025, peaking at €35.85 on 3 March 2025 – a run supported by robust full-year 2024 results and a confirmed €2bn share buyback for 2026. A broader European equity pullback then weighed on shares through the summer. By early November 2025, DTE had retraced to €26.47, its weakest level of the year, before steadying into the year-end close of €27.83.
The pattern repeated in 2026. A sharp recovery into late February took DTE to a year-to-date high of €34.16 on 27 February, before the move reversed. Bloomberg reports of a potential full merger with T-Mobile US, which surfaced in late April, appeared to weigh on the stock as investors assessed the structural and regulatory complexity involved. By 22 April, shares had fallen 11.5% in nine sessions to €27.50. DTE trades at €27.88 as of 15 June 2026, broadly flat year to date (+0.3%) and approximately 9.2% lower year on year.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Deutsche Telekom (DTE): Capital.com analyst view
Deutsche Telekom’s price performance over the past two years reflects a stock balancing strong operational fundamentals with structural uncertainty. Q1 2026 results showed organic revenue growth of 4.7% and adjusted EBITDA AL up 7.5% year-on-year, while the ongoing €2bn buyback programme signals management confidence. Those factors help explain the constructive broker consensus, where 12-month targets cluster around €38–€40.
On the other hand, the potential full merger with T-Mobile US introduces meaningful execution risk. A transaction of that scale would require regulatory clearance on both sides of the Atlantic, while its financing complexity has appeared to weigh on sentiment since reports emerged in late April 2026.
From a price perspective, DTE sits roughly 18% below its February 2026 high of €34.16. Some market participants may view that gap as notable if the M&A overhang eases, although prolonged deal uncertainty or an unfavourable regulatory outcome could keep the discount in place. The broader European telecom sector also faces headwinds, including infrastructure spending pressures and competitive pricing dynamics, which may limit the pace of any re-rating regardless of company-specific catalysts.
Capital.com’s client sentiment for Deutsche Telekom CFDs
As of 15 June 2026, Capital.com client positioning in Deutsche Telekom CFDs shows 94.2% buyers versus 5.8% sellers, putting buyers ahead by 88.4 percentage points. This points to a strongly long-leaning snapshot among Capital.com clients with open positions. Client sentiment can change and should not be viewed as a signal to trade
Summary – Deutsche Telekom 2026
- DTE trades at €27.88 as of 4:06pm UTC on 15 June 2026, broadly flat year to date (+0.3%) and approximately 9.2% lower year on year.
- Q1 2026 results showed organic revenue growth of 4.7% and adjusted EBITDA AL up 7.5% year-on-year. Full-year 2026 guidance was raised to approximately €47.50bn adjusted EBITDA AL.
- The most significant recent driver is the reported consideration of a full merger with T-Mobile US, first covered in late April 2026. The reports introduced M&A uncertainty and coincided with an 11.5% share price decline across nine sessions.
- Deutsche Telekom continued repurchasing shares in early June 2026, buying back 1,582,125 shares in the week of 1–5 June under its up-to-€2bn 2026 buyback programme.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
FAQ
Who owns the most Deutsche Telekom stock?
Deutsche Telekom’s largest shareholder is the German state, through direct and indirect holdings, including the Federal Republic of Germany and KfW. This means the company retains a degree of state-linked ownership, alongside institutional and retail investors. For traders, ownership structure can be relevant because it may influence governance, strategic decisions and market perception, particularly when large potential transactions, such as a deeper T-Mobile US combination, are being discussed.
What is the five-year Deutsche Telekom share price forecast?
The article focuses on third-party 12-month forecasts rather than five-year DTE stock forecasts. Analyst targets captured between 31 May and 15 June 2026 ranged from €37.60 to €39.18, but these are near-term estimates and can change as earnings, guidance, interest rates, sector conditions and M&A developments evolve. Longer-term forecasts involve greater uncertainty, so traders should treat them as scenarios rather than reliable predictions of future price performance.
Is Deutsche Telekom a good stock to buy?
Whether Deutsche Telekom is a good stock to buy depends on individual goals, risk tolerance and market view. The article notes supportive factors, including Q1 2026 organic revenue growth, raised full-year guidance and the ongoing buyback programme. It also highlights risks, including M&A uncertainty around T-Mobile US, regulatory complexity and wider telecom sector pressures. This content is for information only and should not be read as investment advice.
Could Deutsche Telekom stock go up or down?
Yes. Deutsche Telekom stock could move in either direction. Upside drivers may include stronger earnings, progress on guidance, continued buybacks or reduced uncertainty around any T-Mobile US transaction. Downside risks include weaker sector sentiment, regulatory obstacles, financing concerns, a broader equity pullback or disappointment in future results. Technical indicators in the article also point to a weaker daily setup, though technical analysis does not guarantee future price moves.
Should I invest in Deutsche Telekom stock?
The decision to invest in Deutsche Telekom stock should be based on your own research, financial circumstances and attitude to risk. The article presents third-party forecasts, recent earnings, technical indicators and market context, but it does not make a recommendation. Share prices can rise or fall, and past performance is not a reliable indicator of future returns. Consider independent financial advice before making investment decisions.
Can I trade Deutsche Telekom CFDs on Capital.com?
Yes, you can trade Deutsche Telekom CFDs on Capital.com. Trading share CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.