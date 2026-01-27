SoundHound AI stock forecast

SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is trading near $6.49 as of 2:06pm UTC on 23 July 2026, within the day’s $6.33–$6.53 range. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The move comes as investors continue to monitor the voice artificial intelligence industry, with SoundHound AI's shares moving alongside broader volatility in AI-linked equities (The Motley Fool, 26 June 2026). Traders are also assessing the company's expanding enterprise partnerships across the automotive and restaurant voice AI segments, including its integration with OpenTable to launch a hands-free, in-vehicle restaurant reservation agent connecting drivers to a network of over 60,000 restaurants worldwide (SoundHound AI, 10 December 2025). Wider sentiment towards US technology shares continues to influence smaller-cap AI stocks, with the S&P 600 small-cap technology index gaining almost 54 percent this year against a 20.1 percent rise in the S&P 500 technology index, according to Trivariate Research data cited in the report (Yahoo Finance, 27 May 2026).

Third-party SoundHound AI outlook: Q2 earnings near

As of 23 July 2026, third-party SoundHound AI stock predictions published this month reflect different assumptions about voice AI adoption, enterprise partnerships and future company performance.

Intellectia AI (algorithmic price prediction)

Intellectia AI projects an average SoundHound AI price of $19.65 for July 2026, with a forecast range of $16.98 to $24.75. The model bases its estimate on technical patterns and historical volatility data available (Intellectia AI, 7 July 2026).

AnaChart (analyst target tracker)

AnaChart records an average 12-month price target of $14.92 from six analysts covering SoundHound AI, with estimates ranging from $9 to $20. The platform states that these analysts' previous forecasts achieved an accuracy rate of 86.93% over an average period of 90.29 days, as of 22 July 2026, though it notes historical accuracy does not indicate that future forecasts will produce similar results (AnaChart, 22 July 2026).

MarketBeat (consensus poll)

MarketBeat places SoundHound AI's consensus price target at $14.93, based on 12-month forecasts from Wall Street analysts covering the stock (MarketBeat, 21 July 2026).

Investing.com (analyst consensus estimates)

Investing.com reports an average 12-month price target of $13.14 from seven analysts, with estimates ranging from $8 to $17. The platform lists a consensus rating of Strong Buy, based on six buy recommendations and one hold recommendation (Investing.com, 21 July 2026).

Public.com (price target aggregator)

Public.com reports an aggregate price target of $14.57 from seven analysts, alongside a consensus rating of Buy. The platform states that 43% of contributing analysts assign a Strong Buy rating and 43% assign a Buy rating, with the figures current (Public.com, 21 July 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, 12-month consensus targets generally sit between $13 and $15. Individual analyst and model-based estimates span a wider range of approximately $9 to $25, reflecting differences in methodology, assumptions and forecast periods.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

SoundHound AI: upcoming earnings

SoundHound AI confirmed that it plans to publish its second-quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, 5 August 2026, after the market closes. The company is also scheduled to hold a conference call and live audio webcast at 2pm PT/5pm ET, available through the investor relations section of its website, with a replay expected afterwards (StockTitan, 21 July 2026).

The release follows SoundHound AI's first-quarter 2026 results, published on 7 May 2026. The company reported revenue of $44.20m, up 51.7% year on year, alongside a GAAP net loss of $25m and a GAAP gross margin of 31.1% (SoundHound AI SEC filing, 7 May 2026).

Reported earnings per share were -$0.06, compared with a consensus estimate of -$0.05 (MarketBeat, 21 July 2026). SoundHound AI reported $216m in cash and no debt at the end of the first quarter (SoundHound AI SEC filing, 7 May 2026).

SoundHound AI also reaffirmed its full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $225m–$260m. It provided a 2027 revenue forecast of $350m–$400m, including an anticipated contribution from its pending acquisition of LivePerson, which it expects to complete in the second half of 2026 (SoundHound AI press release, 21 April 2026).

SOUN stock price: technical overview

As of 2:06pm UTC on 23 July 2026, the SOUN stock price trades near $6.49, below its main group of moving averages. TradingView data places its 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day simple moving averages at approximately $7, $7, $7 and $10, respectively.

This positioning leaves the share price below each of the four widely followed averages, in line with its broader multi-month decline.

Momentum indicators present a mixed picture. The 14-day relative strength index stands at 44.33, placing it in lower-neutral territory, while the 14-day average directional index reads 9.87. The latter suggests that the stock has not established a strong directional trend. The nine-period Hull moving average stands at $6.46, slightly below the latest price.

Above the current price, the nearest classic pivot resistance level, R1, stands at $8.64. A daily close above this level could bring the R2 marker near $10.81 into focus, according to TradingView data. The classic pivot point at $7.35 provides another nearby reference, although it also sits above the current share price. The 200-day SMA near $9.90 offers a longer-term technical reference.

On the downside, a move below the S1 level near $5.18 could bring the S2 marker around $3.89 into focus, based on TradingView’s pivot calculations (TradingView, 23 July 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

SoundHound AI share price history (2024–2026)

SOUN’s stock price reached an all-time high of $24.98 on 26 December 2024, during a period of increased market interest in voice AI companies.

The stock subsequently came under pressure and closed 2025 at $14.27, down 28.07% for the year. Over the same period, investors continued to assess the company’s revenue growth against its ongoing losses.

The decline extended into 2026. SOUN began the year near $10.62 on 2 January before falling through the spring and briefly reaching a 52-week low of $5.83 in April, as valuations across the wider AI sector came under scrutiny.

A recovery in May took the shares above $9.50, but the stock moved lower again in June and closed at $6.50 on 30 June.

In July, SOUN traded within an approximate range of $6.01–$7.13. It closed at $6.50 on 23 July 2026, down around 38.7% year to date and approximately 46.3% year on year.