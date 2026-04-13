Trade Energizer Holdings, Inc. 7.50% - ENR CFD

About Energizer Holdings Inc

Energizer Holdings, Inc. is a global manufacturer, marketer and distributor of household and specialty batteries, portable lights, and automotive appearance, performance, refrigerants and fragrance products. The Company operates through two geographic segments: Americas and International. The Company offers batteries using lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air and silver oxide constructions. It manufactures, distributes, and markets lighting products, including headlights, lanterns, children’s lights and area lights. Its appearance and fragrance categories include protectants, wipes, tire and wheel care products, glass cleaners, and leather care products. Its batteries and lights are sold under the Energizer, Eveready, Rayovac and Varta brand names. Its automotive appearance, performance, refrigerants and fragrance products are sold under the Refresh Your Car!, California Scents, Driven, Bahama & Co., LEXOL, Eagle One, Armor All, STP, and A/C PRO brands.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the three months ended 31 December 2021, Energizer Holdings Inc revenues decreased less than 1% to $846.3M. Net income applicable to common stockholders decreased 11% to $56M. Revenues reflect Auto Care segment increase of 1% to $106.1M, also reflect Batteries & Lights segment decrease of less than 1% to $740.2M. Net income was partially offset by Auto Care segment loss totaling $200K vs. income of $18.3M.