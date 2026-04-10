Trade CRH PLC - GBP - CRHl CFD

About CRH PLC

CRH PLC is an Ireland-based company, which operates a building materials business in North America and Europe. The Company operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials and Building Products. Its Americas Materials segment is engaged in the production and sale of aggregates, asphalt, cement, and ready mixed concrete products and provide asphalt paving services in the United States (US) and Canada. The Europe Materials segment is engaged in the manufacture and supply of cement, lime, aggregates, ready mixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products, as well as paving and construction services. It operates across Western, Central and Eastern Europe as well as the Philippines in Asia. The Company’s Building Products segment includes businesses operating across a portfolio of building product related platforms including architectural products, infrastructure products, construction accessories and building envelope.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, CRH PLC revenues increased 12% to $30.98B. Net income increased from $1.12B to $2.57B. Revenues reflect Europe Materials segment increase of 16% to $10.58B, Americas Materials segment increase of 10% to $12.41B, Building Products segment increase of 11% to $7.99B. Net income benefited from Europe Materials segment income totaling $814M vs. loss of $190M.

Equity composition

03/2009, Rights Issue, 2 new shares for every 7 shares held @ EUR 8.4 (Factor: 1.105275).