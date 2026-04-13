Trade Coterra Energy Inc - CTRA CFD

About Coterra Energy Inc

Coterra Energy Inc., formerly Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, is an energy company. The Company's portfolio includes Permian Basin, Marcellus Shale and Anadarko Basin. The Permian Basin is the oil and gas producing basins in the United States, which is located in the Delaware Basin region that spans west Texas and southeast New Mexico. The Permian Basin covers over 234,000 acres with focused on developing the Upper Wolfcamp, Bone Spring, and Avalon. The Marcellus Shale properties are principally located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania, where the Company holds approximately 175,000 acres in the dry gas window of the play. Anadarko Basin, the Company holds approximately 189,000 acres, which is focused on the Woodford Shale and Meramec Shale in Western Oklahoma.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Coterra Energy Inc revenues increased from $1.47B to $3.45B. Net income increased from $200.5M to $1.16B. Revenues reflect Natural gas segment increase of 99% to $2.8B, Natural Gas Production, Total increase of 6% to 911.1B cubic feet, Oil Equivalent Production (Units/day) increase of 17% to 458K barrels per day. Net income benefited from Other expense decrease from $229K (expense) to $0K.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.10 Par, 01/12, 240M auth., 208,988,748 issd.,less 202,200 shs. in Treas. @ $3.3M. Insiders own 1.39%. IPO 2/90, 3.1M shares @ $16.75 by Goldman, Sachs. *NOTE:FY'98-'99 & '01 fncls. are reclassified. FY'00 Q's are CLA.04/07, 2-for-1 stock split. 01/12, 2-for-1 Stock split. 08/13, 2-for-1 stock split.