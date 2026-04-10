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Coca-Cola HBC AG is a Switzerland-based offshoot of the global Coca-Cola brand that uses concentrates, bases and syrups to manufacture, package and distribute non-alcoholic beverages, including Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Commonly known as the Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company or Coca-Cola Hellenic, it operates factories in Europe, Africa and Asia and has more than 29,500 employees.

The firm is one of the largest Coca-Cola subsidiaries in the world, selling more than 2 billion unit cases a year.

Coca-Cola HBC has a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the Athens Stock Exchange. The company is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

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The company’s origins date back to 1969, when Hellenic Bottling Company SA was incorporated in Athens, Greece. The company went public on the Athens Stock Exchange in 1991.

The business acquired Coca-Cola Beverages Ltd in August 2000, to form Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company SA.

In October 2012, the company decided to move its operational headquarters to Switzerland and switch its main market listing to London. Shares of the new Swiss holding company, Coca-Cola HBC AG, were admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s main market on April 29, 2013. In September, CCH stock was included in the FTSE 100 and FTSE All-Share indices.

Today, Coca-Cola HBC has operations in 28 countries across three continents. The company divides its business operations into three key segments: established markets, developing markets and emerging markets.

The established markets segment includes Switzerland, Greece, Italy, Austria, Cyprus, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. The developing markets segment includes Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Croatia, Estonia, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovenia and Slovakia. The emerging markets segment includes Armenia, Belarus, Russian Federation, Ukraine, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Romania, Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro and Nigeria.

The company's two major shareholders are the Kar-Tess Holding (23.3 per cent) and the Coca-Cola Company (23.2 per cent). The remaining shares are in free float, with about two-thirds held by US and UK institutional investors.

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