Trade CMS Energy - CMS CFD

About CMS Energy Corporation

CMS Energy Corporation is an energy company operating primarily in Michigan. The Company manages its businesses by the nature of services each provides, and operates principally in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consisting of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan. The Gas Utility segment consisting of regulated activities associated with the purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Michigan. The Enterprises segment consisting of various subsidiaries engaging in domestic independent power production, including the development and operation of renewable generation, and the marketing of independent power production. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, CMS Enterprises Company, is engaged in the development and operation of renewable generation, and the marketing of independent power production.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, CMS Energy Corporation revenues increased 14% to $7.33B. Net income applicable to common stockholders excluding extraordinary items increased 5% to $696M. Revenues reflect Electric Utility segment increase of 13% to $4.96B, Gas Utility segment increase of 14% to $2.06B. Net income was partially offset by Maintenance and other operating expenses increase of 26% to $1.61B (expense).

Equity composition

Common Stock $.01 Par, 07/11, 350M auth., 253,356,241 o/s. Insiders own 0.52% . PO: 9/93, 4M shares @ $26.63 by MorganStanley & Co. PO: 10/00, 11M shs. @ $28.25 by CS First Boston. PO: 2/01, 10M shs. @ $29.75 by Banc. of America Secs. FY'04 Qs are restated.