Trade Bread Financial Holdings Inc - BFH CFD

About Alliance Data Systems Corporation

Alliance Data Systems Corporation is a provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty and payment solutions serving large consumer-based industries. The Company helps its partners to create and increase customer loyalty across multiple touch points using traditional, digital, mobile and emerging technologies. The Company operates through two segments: LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment includes financial services providers, grocers, drug stores, petroleum retailers, and specialty retailers. LoyaltyOne operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty. Its Card Services provides private label, co-brand, general purpose and business credit card programs, digital payments, including Bread, and Comenity-branded financial services. Card Services segment also provides risk management solutions, account origination, funding, transaction processing, customer care, collections, and marketing services.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Alliance Data Systems Corporation revenues decreased 4% to $3.66B. Net income before extraordinary items increased from $206M to $789M. Revenues reflect Interest and fees on loans decrease of 2% to $3.86B, Realized G/L-Invest Sec AFS/HTM-Business decrease of 11% to -$369M, Other decrease of 12% to $156M. Net income reflects Provision for credit losses decrease of 57% to $544M (expense).

Equity composition

Common Stock $.01 Par, 04/11, 200M auth., 92,797,000 issd., less 41,426,000 shs. in Treas. @ 2.01B. Insiders own approx. 2.83%. IPO: 6/8/01, 13M shares @ $12 per share by Bear, Stearns & Co. Inc. FY'01 Q's are restated. FY'00 and '01 Summ Q's reflect restatement.