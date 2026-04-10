Trade Axis Bank GDR - AXB CFD

About Axis Bank Ltd

Axis Bank Limited (the Bank) is an India-based company that is engaged in the banking and financial services. The Bank's segments include Treasury, Retail Banking and Corporate/Wholesale Banking. The Treasury segment includes investments in sovereign and corporate debt, equity and mutual funds, trading operations, derivative trading and foreign exchange operations and offers a central funding unit. The Retail Banking segment constitutes lending to individuals/small businesses through the branch network and other delivery channels subject to the orientation, nature of product, granularity of the exposure and the quantum thereof. The Corporate/Wholesale Banking segment includes corporate relationships not included under Retail Banking, corporate advisory services, placements and syndication, project appraisals, capital market-related services, and cash management services. It also offers para banking activities, including third-party product distribution and other banking transactions.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Axis Bank Ltd interest income increased 4% to RS506.38B. Net interest income after loan loss provision increased 87% to RS184.23B. Net income increased from RS42.54B to RS97.02B. Net interest income after loan loss provision reflects Income on Investments increase of 16% to RS107.42B, Interest/discount on advances/bills increase of 2% to RS375.35B.

Equity composition

07/2007, Company name changed from UTI Bank Limited. 07/2014, 5-for-1 Stock split.