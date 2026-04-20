Enhanced rebates, higher leverage1 and generous referral rewards, available on an award-winning platform.2
Spread rebates based on how you trade. Up to 20% back, calculated each month, and yours to claim whenever you choose.
A return of up to 37.5% on overnight funding charges for selected instruments, calculated monthly and available to claim when you choose.
Leverage available of up to 500:1 on forex, indices, oil and gold, and up to 33:1 on shares.
Referring a qualifying client means you can receive up to 50% of the trading rebates they generate, subject to terms.3
Professional accounts offer higher leverage than retail accounts. This increases exposure but can also amplify losses if markets move against you.
Negative balance protection applies by default to Professional accounts. However, it may be removed on a case-by-case basis. If this occurs, losses may exceed your account balance, and additional payments may be required.
Professional clients are assumed to have greater trading knowledge and experience. Our communications therefore assume familiarity with markets and trading concepts.
Professional clients do not receive written risk warnings in relation to individual transactions, reflecting their assessed level of experience.
Professional clients operate under a different regulatory framework, which may limit access to certain complaint handling or compensation arrangements, including investor compensation schemes available to retail clients.
Full market exposure – with low margin requirements.1
|Max professional leverage
|Margin equivalent
|Major FX
|500:1
|0.2%
|Major indices
|500:1
|0.2%
|Gold
|500:1
|0.2%
|Oil
|500:1
|0.2%
|Major shares
|33:1
|3.03%
|Cryptocurrencies
|100:1
|1%
A percentage of your spread is calculated monthly and made available to claim when you choose.
|Volume of positions
|$0m-$5m
|$5m-$10m
|>$10m
|Rebate %
|5%
|10%
|20%
A percentage of CFD swap fees is calculated monthly and made available to claim when you choose.
|Financial instrument
|Swap rebate
|Shares
|37.5%
|Indices
|37.5%
|Commodities
|37.5%
|Forex and precious metals
|33.3%
|Cryptos
|10%
When you refer a client who qualifies for Professional status, you’ll receive 50% of the rebate value generated by the referred client, in line with the scheme terms.
You refer a Professional client who opens and closes positions within the same trading day, generating €1,000 in spread rebates.
You receive €500 as a referral rebate, while the referred client continues to receive their full Professional rebate.
You refer a Professional client who holds some positions overnight, generating €900 in spread rebates and €600 in swap rebates.
You receive €750 in total as a referral rebate, calculated as 50% of the rebates generated, in line with the scheme terms.
You can read the Terms and Conditions of the Professional account here. Find out more about the refer-a-friend scheme by clicking here.
1Leveraged trading amplifies both profits and losses, making it risky.
2Best CFD Broker 2026 – Broker Chooser
3See the Terms & Conditions of our Professional referral programme here.