Trading as a Professional with Capital.com

Enhanced rebates, higher leverage1 and generous referral rewards, available on an award-winning platform.2

Why go pro with Capital.com?

Spread rebates

Spread rebates based on how you trade. Up to 20% back, calculated each month, and yours to claim whenever you choose.

Swap rebates

A return of up to 37.5% on overnight funding charges for selected instruments, calculated monthly and available to claim when you choose.

Higher leverage1

Leverage available of up to 500:1 on forex, indices, oil and gold, and up to 33:1 on shares.

Pro referrals

Referring a qualifying client means you can receive up to 50% of the trading rebates they generate, subject to terms.3

Before you hit ‘apply’

Becoming a professional client comes with important changes. Here’s what you need to know.

Higher leverage1

Professional accounts offer higher leverage than retail accounts. This increases exposure but can also amplify losses if markets move against you.

Negative balance protection

Negative balance protection applies by default to Professional accounts. However, it may be removed on a case-by-case basis. If this occurs, losses may exceed your account balance, and additional payments may be required.

Sophisticated language and assumed experience

Professional clients are assumed to have greater trading knowledge and experience. Our communications therefore assume familiarity with markets and trading concepts.

Reduced risk warnings

Professional clients do not receive written risk warnings in relation to individual transactions, reflecting their assessed level of experience.

Potential restrictions on complaints

Professional clients operate under a different regulatory framework, which may limit access to certain complaint handling or compensation arrangements, including investor compensation schemes available to retail clients.

Higher maximum leverage available

Full market exposure – with low margin requirements.1

  Max professional leverage Margin equivalent
Major FX 500:1 0.2%
Major indices 500:1 0.2%
Gold 500:1 0.2%
Oil 500:1 0.2%
Major shares 33:1 3.03%
Cryptocurrencies 100:1 1%

Rebates on CFD trading

A percentage of your spread is calculated monthly and made available to claim when you choose.

Volume of positions $0m-$5m $5m-$10m >$10m
Rebate % 5% 10% 20%

Rebates on overnight funding

A percentage of CFD swap fees is calculated monthly and made available to claim when you choose.

Financial instrument Swap rebate
Shares 37.5%
Indices 37.5%
Commodities 37.5%
Forex and precious metals 33.3%
Cryptos 10%

Refer friends, earn from their rebates

When you refer a client who qualifies for Professional status, you’ll receive 50% of the rebate value generated by the referred client, in line with the scheme terms.

Example 1

You refer a Professional client who opens and closes positions within the same trading day, generating €1,000 in spread rebates.

You receive €500 as a referral rebate, while the referred client continues to receive their full Professional rebate.

Example 2

You refer a Professional client who holds some positions overnight, generating €900 in spread rebates and €600 in swap rebates.

You receive €750 in total as a referral rebate, calculated as 50% of the rebates generated, in line with the scheme terms.

You can read the Terms and Conditions of the Professional account here. Find out more about the refer-a-friend scheme by clicking here.

1Leveraged trading amplifies both profits and losses, making it risky.

2Best CFD Broker 2026 – Broker Chooser

3See the Terms & Conditions of our Professional referral programme here.