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Trade Atos - ATOp CFD

34.7747+0.9%
The chart shows the ATOp stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 34.7747, a high of 35.2846, and a low of 34.4054.
Sell

34.5453

Buy

34.7747

0.2294
Low: 34.4054High: 35.2846
Sellers:
0%
Buyers:
100%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.2294
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.016604 %
(-€0.83)

Trade size with leverage ~ €5,000.00

Money from leverage ~€4,000.00

-0.01660%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.005618 %
(-€0.28)

Trade size with leverage ~ €5,000.00

Money from leverage ~€4,000.00

-0.00562%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyEUR
Min traded quantity1
Margin20.00%
Stock exchangeFrance
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close34.3255
Open34.5652
1-Year Change987477.14%
Day's Range34.4054 - 35.2846

Trade Atos - ATOp CFD

About Atos SE

Atos SE is a France-based digital transformation company specialized in solutions related to cloud, big data & analytics, cybersecurity, high-performance computing, business applications, digital workplace, automation and Internet of things (IoT). The Company designs, integrates and operates customer specific solutions based on its partners’ technology as well as develops high-end technologies, among others. It operates globally through six geographical segments: United Kingdom & Ireland, France, Germany, North America, Benelux & The Nordics, Other Business Units. It supports the digital transformation of its clients across all business sectors, including healthcare, energy and utilities, telecom and media, retail and transport, public sector, defense, manufacturing, financial services and insurance.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the six months ended 30 June 2021, Atos SE revenues decreased 4% to EUR5.42B. Net loss totaled EUR129M vs. income of EUR329M. Revenues reflect North America segment decrease of 14% to EUR1.17B, Central Europe segment decrease of 9% to EUR1.24B, Growing Markets segment decrease of 4% to EUR382M. Net loss reflects North America segment income decrease of 34% to EUR138M, Southern Europe segment income decrease of 47% to EUR46M.

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