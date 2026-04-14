Trade Swiss Franc / Japanese Yen CFD

Intro

The CHF/JPY rate is the Swiss franc/Japanese yen currency couple. The base currency – CHF. The counter currency – JPY. CHF/JPY chart reflects how much the CHF is worth vs. the JPY. After a drop in 2008, the pair has been steadily trading higher, mainly under the influence of aggressive monetary easing, conducted in Japan. Due to different financial properties and low interest rates, the CHF/JPY trade vehicle is regarded as a safe haven and funding currency couple.

Swiss franc vs Japanese yen

Swiss franc/Japanese yen chart shows the relations between the leading European and Asian financial centres. Both states, Switzerland and Japan, provide continuous control over the national currencies’ exchange rate, regularly performing currency interventions.

Key factors that influence the CHF/JPY forecasts:

Major economic indicators of Japan, Switzerland and Eurozone, including inflation, GDP, discount rate, level of unemployment, etc.

Official statements, made by the financial institutions of both countries and currency interventions of Swiss franc and Japanese yen

The performance of the Asian stock indices, such as Nikkei 225, Hang Seng, SSE Composite, and the SET50, affecting the economy of Japan; European stock market indices, such as Swiss Market Index, FTSE 100, DAX, and the CAC 40, affecting the economy of Switzerland.

CHF – Swiss franc

In spite of the euro domination in Western Europe, the Swiss Franc prevails as the main currency of Switzerland. The country has always been considered a safe haven for wealthy foreigners looking for a safe banking system to keep their capital. Due to its stability, the Swiss franc serves as the world’s protection asset.

The official currency of Liechtenstein, Campione d’Italia and, of course, Switzerland, the Swiss franc is regulated by the Swiss National Bank (SNB). The SNB maintains price stability, taking long-term guarding measures against inflation or deflation. The currency is usually abbreviated as SFr. or Fr., and is often referred to as the “Swissie.” The Swiss franc’s official currency code is CHF, and the currently used banknotes include several values: 10, 20, 50, 100, 200 and 1000 SFr. The notes depict famous Swiss cultural contributors and artisans.

In 2015, Switzerland was recognised as the world’s 5th freest economy. Focusing on monetary stability, strong employment rates and low debt, the country shows overall economic growth and prosperity. The major elements of Swiss economy include financial services, advanced technologies and a highly specialised service sector.

JPY – Japanese yen

The official currency of Japan, the Japanese yen, is the 3rd most widely-traded currency in the world, after the American dollar (USD) and Euro (EUR). It accounts for 23% of daily Forex turnover. The currency is managed by the Bank of Japan. The official symbol of the Japanese yen is ¥ and it can be traded under the JPY currency code. The word “yen” in Japanese means “round”.

The first Yen coins originated in 1870 and were produced from copper, silver, gold and other metals. Introduced in 1871, the New Currency Act of Japan introduced a gold standard alongside the Western societies. In 1872, the banking system under the National Bank Act adopted banknotes in addition to coins. In 1882, the banking system of Japan was centralised.

Yen coins are issued in several denominations, including ¥1, ¥5, ¥10, ¥50, ¥100 and ¥500. Yen banknotes are release in ¥1,000; ¥2,000; ¥5,000; and ¥10,000 denominations. The Japanese currency depicts national and nature beauties, including flowers, temples and even rice. Today the number of yens in circulation reaches approximately $1 trillion USD of worth.

How to learn the CHF/JPY live rate?

CHF/JPY is one of the most popular currency pairs traded on the Forex market. Join Capital.com to learn and trade CFDs on the CHF/JPY price fluctuations and follow the CHF/JPY chart in real-time.