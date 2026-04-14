HomeMarketsForexEuro / Polish Zloty

Trade Euro / Polish Zloty CFD

4.24364+0%
The chart displays the EUR/PLN exchange rate data over the last 1 day, with a current rate of 4.24364, a high of 4.24566, and a low of 4.2385.
Sell

4.24089

Buy

4.24364

0.00275
Low: 4.2385High: 4.24566
Sellers:
27.2727%
Buyers:
72.7273%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.00275
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
PLN 1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.008844 %
(-PLN 1.77)

Trade size with leverage ~ PLN 20,000.00

Money from leverage ~PLN 19,000.00

-0.00884%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
PLN 1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
0.000624 %
(PLN 0.12)

Trade size with leverage ~ PLN 20,000.00

Money from leverage ~PLN 19,000.00

0.00062%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyPLN
Min traded quantity100
Margin5.00%
Stock exchange
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
0.03%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Trade Euro / Polish Zloty CFD

The base currency is EUR. The counter currency is PLN. The EUR/PLN rate represents the relationship between the euro and the Polish zloty. Follow the EUR/PLN rate at Capital.com.

Latest currencies articles

EUR/PLN forecast 2025
EUR/PLN forecast 2025: Third-party price targets
The euro–Polish zloty (EUR/PLN) pair draws on a broad mix of economic data, policy expectations and evolving market conditions, making it widely followed across the market.
15:37, 2 December 2025
Euro forecast: Third-party price target
EUR/USD forecast: Third-party price targets
Movements in the euro–US dollar exchange rate often reflect a shifting balance between economic data, central bank expectations and broader market conditions.
14:19, 14 January 2026
US dollar forecast: Third-party price targets
US dollar forecast: Third-party price targets
The US dollar’s performance often sits at the centre of broader market conversations, reflecting how investors are interpreting interest rates, economic data and policy direction at a given moment.
11:47, 14 January 2026
USD/JPY forecast: Third-party price target
USD/JPY forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets
USD/JPY is trading around 155.70 in intraday action on 8 December 2025, close to the top of its session range between 154.41 and 155.71 as of 2:44pm UTC. The pair remains near levels seen over the past week, with external data showing fluctuations between roughly 154.5 and 156.0, suggesting relatively contained day-to-day volatility. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
10:34, 19 December 2025
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