HomeMarketsForexEuro / Australian Dollar

Trade Euro / Australian Dollar CFD

1.65260%
The chart displays the EUR/AUD exchange rate data over the last 1 day, with a current rate of 1.6526, a high of 1.66104, and a low of 1.65214.
Sell

1.65235

Buy

1.6526

0.00025
Low: 1.65214High: 1.66104
Sellers:
50.7246%
Buyers:
49.2754%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial instrument is available for trading through CFDs and Knock-outs.

Knock-out options available only for selected countries.
Learn more about:CFDsKnock-outs
Spread0.00025
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
A$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.010325 %
(-A$2.07)

Trade size with leverage ~ A$20,000.00

Money from leverage ~A$19,000.00

-0.01033%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
A$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
0.002105 %
(A$0.42)

Trade size with leverage ~ A$20,000.00

Money from leverage ~A$19,000.00

0.00211%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyAUD
Min traded quantity100
Margin5.00%
Stock exchange
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
0.01%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Trade Euro / Australian Dollar CFD

What is EUR/AUD?

This Forex pair brings together two major global currencies – EUR and AUD.
The EUR/AUD price shows the worth of the euro (base currency) as measured in the Australian dollars (counter currency). EUR is exchanged for AUD without having to convert the base currency into US dollars, meaning that EUR/AUD is a cross pair.
 
EUR and AUD are the world’s second and fifth most traded currencies respectively. Although this Forex pair couples the global majors, EUR/AUD itself is considered a major Forex pair.
 

AUD and the economy behind it

The Australian dollar is the official currency of Australia, which was introduced on 14 February 1966. Nicknamed ‘the aussie’ to distinguish it from the rest of the dollars, AUD is also used in other territories and countries, including Zimbabwe, Australian Antarctic Territory, Kiribati, Nauru, Tuvalu and more.
 
The Kiribati dollar and the Tuvaluan dollar are pegged to the aussie, which used to be a fixed currency as well: AUD was previously pegged to the pound sterling and the US dollar but since 1983 its value is determined but the market’s supply and demand.
 
The Australian dollar is heavily reliant on commodities, especially on the production and exportation of gold. Australian is rich in natural resources, including gold, coal and iron ore, and is the second largest producer and transporter of gold worldwide. Thus, the aussie fluctuates together with changes in commodity prices.
 
The Australian dollar is managed by the Reserve Bank of Australia, which is control of the interest rates and the entire monetary policy.
 

EUR and the economic relations with Australia

The official currency of the European Union (EU), EUR is used by approximately 340 million people every day. The euro was introduced in 1999, but the currency’s banknotes and coins came into usage three years later.
 
EUR is a common currency for 19 out of 28 European Union members. In addition to official users, there’s a number of countries who have fixed their currencies to the euro’s value. In particular, the Moroccan dirham, the Danish krone, the Comorian franc and more are pegged to the EU currency unit.
 
EUR is the second most traded currency unit, controlled by the European Central Bank (ECB), the institution in charge of the entire EU monetary policy.
 
The economy of the European Union is ranked the second largest one globally. Collectively, EU members have limited trading relationships with Australia, with Germany as the main trading partner within the EU. Australia is the source of metals, energy products and foodstuffs for the EU, while the union exports vehicles and machinery.
 
For the latest EUR/AUD price and charts, follow the Capital.com web and online platforms.
 

Latest currencies articles

Euro forecast: Third-party price target
EUR/USD forecast: Third-party price targets
Movements in the euro–US dollar exchange rate often reflect a shifting balance between economic data, central bank expectations and broader market conditions.
14:19, 14 January 2026
US dollar forecast: Third-party price targets
US dollar forecast: Third-party price targets
The US dollar’s performance often sits at the centre of broader market conversations, reflecting how investors are interpreting interest rates, economic data and policy direction at a given moment.
11:47, 14 January 2026
USD/JPY forecast: Third-party price target
USD/JPY forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets
USD/JPY is trading around 155.70 in intraday action on 8 December 2025, close to the top of its session range between 154.41 and 155.71 as of 2:44pm UTC. The pair remains near levels seen over the past week, with external data showing fluctuations between roughly 154.5 and 156.0, suggesting relatively contained day-to-day volatility. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
10:34, 19 December 2025
EUR/CHF forecast: Third-party price targets
EUR/CHF forecast: Third-party price targets
EUR/CHF is trading around 0.93384 as of 11.28am UTC on 4 December 2025, within an intraday range of 0.93277–0.93430 on the Capital.com platform. The pair remains close to the levels seen in early December. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
16:47, 15 December 2025
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