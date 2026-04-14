HomeMarketsForexAustralian Dollar / Swiss Franc

Trade Australian Dollar / Swiss Franc CFD

0.55685+0%
The chart displays the AUD/CHF exchange rate data over the last 1 day, with a current rate of 0.55685, a high of 0.55686, and a low of 0.55393.
Sell

0.55673

Buy

0.55685

0.00012
Low: 0.55393High: 0.55686
Sellers:
27.2727%
Buyers:
72.7273%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial instrument is available for trading through CFDs and Knock-outs.

Knock-out options available only for selected countries.
Learn more about:CFDsKnock-outs
Spread0.00012
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
CHF 1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
0.008121 %
(CHF 1.62)

Trade size with leverage ~ CHF 20,000.00

Money from leverage ~CHF 19,000.00

0.00812%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
CHF 1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.016341 %
(-CHF 3.27)

Trade size with leverage ~ CHF 20,000.00

Money from leverage ~CHF 19,000.00

-0.01634%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyCHF
Min traded quantity100
Margin5.00%
Stock exchange
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
0.01%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Trade Australian Dollar / Swiss Franc CFD

The AUD/CHF rate tracks the price of the Australian dollar, the base currency, against the Swiss franc, the counter currency. Monetary policy announcements of both the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Swiss National Bank will have an influence on this currency pair as well as the respective country's interest rates.

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