HomeMarketsCommoditiesRough Rice Rolling

Trade Rough Rice Rolling CFD

10.978+0.27%
The chart shows the RR price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 10.978, a high of 11.02, and a low of 10.942.
Sell

10.967

Buy

10.978

0.011
Low: 10.942High: 11.02
Sellers:
50%
Buyers:
50%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.011
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.01096 %
(-$1.10)

Trade size with leverage ~ $10,000.00

Money from leverage ~$9,000.00

-0.01096%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.01096 %
(-$1.10)

Trade size with leverage ~ $10,000.00

Money from leverage ~$9,000.00

-0.01096%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity1
Margin10.00%
Stock exchange
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
0.05%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Trade Rough Rice Rolling CFD

Rough Rice

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