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What is bitcoin mining?

Bitcoin mining is the process used to add new blocks of transactions to the bitcoin blockchain. Rather than solving an equation in the conventional sense, specialised mining hardware repeatedly performs cryptographic calculations to find a hash that meets the network's required target. A miner that produces a valid block can receive the block subsidy and the transaction fees included in it.

The system uses proof of work (PoW). Mining difficulty adjusts periodically as computing power joins or leaves the network, which helps keep the average interval between new blocks at around 10 minutes. As mining has become more competitive, specialised application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) hardware has replaced general-purpose computers in large-scale mining operations.

Mining companies also face costs such as electricity, mining machines, cooling, maintenance, staff, facilities and financing. Mining economics can therefore vary with bitcoin prices, transaction fees, hardware efficiency, electricity costs, network difficulty and hashrate.

Hashprice brings several of these variables together into one measure of miner revenue conditions. It can help show how much revenue a given amount of computing power may generate, although it can change quickly as market and network conditions shift.

Learn more on our bitcoin mining page.

You can follow changes in the underlying cryptocurrency on Capital.com's bitcoin price page.

Largest public bitcoin mining companies in 2026

There is no single measure of the world's 'largest' bitcoin miner. Common measures include market capitalisation, mining hashrate, bitcoin production, revenue and other operational metrics, so rankings can differ depending on the measure used.

For consistency, the table below uses CompaniesMarketCap's market-capitalisation ranking as at 6 August 2026. The service updates its rankings regularly, so market values can change from one trading day to the next..

Rank Company Ticker Country Market capitalisation (USD) 1 IREN IREN Australia $13.84bn 2 Hut 8 HUT Canada $10.55bn 3 TeraWulf WULF US $8.08bn 4 Riot Platforms RIOT US $7.33bn 5 Cipher Digital CIFR US $6.77bn 6 Core Scientific CORZ US $6.24bn 7 MARA Holdings MARA US $3.69bn 8 CleanSpark CLSK US $2.97bn 9 Bitdeer Technologies Group BTDR Singapore $2.11bn 10 Bitfarms BITF Canada $1.19bn

Market capitalisation measures the market value of a company's outstanding shares. It doesn't show which company has the highest mining hashrate, produces the most bitcoin or generates the most mining revenue. Changes in company strategy can also affect how businesses are classified. Cipher Mining changed its name to Cipher Digital in February 2026 as it shifted towards HPC data-centre development. CompaniesMarketCap's ranking also retains Bitfarms under its former name and ticker, although Bitfarms redomiciled to the US and rebranded as Keel Infrastructure on 1 April 2026.

This distinction is useful when comparing companies. A business that began mainly as a bitcoin miner may now generate more of its activity from data centres or other forms of computing infrastructure. Market capitalisation can therefore reflect these wider operations as well as a company's bitcoin-mining business.

Source: CompaniesMarketCap, accessed 11 August 2026.

How the largest mining companies are changing

Several listed bitcoin miners are expanding into AI and high-performance computing (HPC), using existing power, land and data-centre infrastructure to support these operations.

Expanding into AI and HPC

IREN continues to mine bitcoin while developing AI cloud infrastructure (Yahoo Finance, 20 May 2026). Hut 8 reported 949 MW of contracted IT capacity across its AI data-centre activities by 4 August 2026, alongside its bitcoin-related ASIC operations (Hut 8, 4 August 2026).

TeraWulf reported 102 MW of revenue-generating critical IT capacity at Lake Mariner on 5 August 2026, with HPC lease revenue accounting for around 71% of second-quarter revenue. Bitcoin mining also continued at the site (TeraWulf, 5 August 2026).

Broader infrastructure strategies

Cipher Digital's 2026 rebrand reflected its shift towards HPC data centres (SEC, 24 February 2026), while Core Scientific has been converting part of its Pecos, Texas mining campus for AI infrastructure (Investing.com, 6 May 2026). Riot Platforms reported both bitcoin-mining and data-centre revenue in the first quarter of 2026 (Riot Platforms, 30 April 2026).

MARA has explored wider uses for mining sites (TradingView, 7 August 2026), while CleanSpark has continued bitcoin mining alongside an AI and digital-infrastructure pipeline (Yahoo Finance, 7 August 2026).

Different models remain

Not every miner is taking the same approach. Bitdeer continues to describe bitcoin mining as central to its business while also exploring AI and HPC infrastructure (Investing.com, 10 August 2026). The balance between mining and other computing activities therefore varies across the sector.

ETFs and sector performance

The former Valkyrie fund is now the CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF (WGMI), an actively managed Nasdaq-listed exchange-traded fund focused on companies involved in bitcoin mining and related services rather than direct bitcoin exposure.

As of 6 August 2026, CoinShares reported that WGMI held 28 securities and had a total expense ratio of 0.75%. Its value can be affected by the performance of its holdings as well as wider developments across the mining industry (CoinShares, 6 August 2026).

This differs from direct exposure to bitcoin because mining-company share prices can also respond to operating costs, financing, data-centre contracts, capital expenditure and company-specific developments (247wallst, 10 August 2026).

Energy use and sustainability

Electricity remains a major input in bitcoin mining, so access to power and hardware efficiency can materially affect operating costs. Direct comparisons between companies can be difficult, however, because sites may use different electricity sources, contracts, cooling systems and grid arrangements (Rax.ae, 19 July 2026).

ASIC efficiency, usually expressed in joules per terahash (J/TH), can indicate how much electricity mining hardware uses for a given amount of computing power. Wider data-centre operations may also report measures such as power usage effectiveness (PUE) (Golden Core Mining, 3 June 2026).

As some miners expand into AI and HPC, energy strategy can affect both mining and data-centre operations. TeraWulf, for example, operates both (SEC ,31 March 2026), while Bitdeer has discussed using grid-curtailment programmes to adjust electricity consumption at mining sites (Bitdeer, 17 October 2025).

Energy source alone doesn't provide a complete comparison between operators. Site efficiency, grid interaction, equipment, cooling and the scope of environmental reporting can all affect how energy use is assessed (Rax.ae, 19 July 2026).

This content is provided for information only and does not constitute investment advice. Bitcoin mining remains subject to market volatility, regulatory change and operational risk. Always review company disclosures and independent sources before making financial decisions. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

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