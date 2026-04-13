Trade US Dollar Index - DXY CFD

Trade US Dollar Index (DXY) CFDs

US Dollar Index (ticker: DXY) is an index that reflects the performance of a selected group of shares, usually tied to a specific market, region or sector. On Capital.com, it’s available to trade as a contract for difference (CFD), allowing you to speculate on price movements without owning any of the underlying shares. This means you can trade in either direction – rising or falling – depending on your view.*

*CFDs are traded on margin, leverage amplifies both profits and losses.

US Dollar Index price today

The index is quoted in $ and is currently trading around 98.725.

Live price overview

Here’s an overview of the current US Dollar Index price and its recent trading ranges.

Daily range: 98.648 – 98.892

98.648 – 98.892 Daily movement: +0.285 (+0.2897%)

+0.285 (+0.2897%) Weekly range: 98.17 – 100.018

98.17 – 100.018 Monthly range: 98.17 – 100.439

98.17 – 100.439 Yearly range: 95.226 – 101.513

Why trade index CFDs on the price of US Dollar Index with Capital.com?

Capital.com provides a technology-driven trading experience that supports informed decision-making.

Advanced charting and analysis

Use interactive tools to study the US Dollar Index price chart in detail.

Access 100 technical indicators

Choose from 12 chart types

Analyse fast, intuitive charts powered by industry-leading tools

Wide market offering

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What influences the price of US Dollar Index?

The US Dollar Index (DXY) price may be influenced by various market factors, including:

Performance of the companies within the index

Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP, inflation, and employment data

Central bank policy decisions

Broader market sentiment and risk appetite

Geopolitical events or global news

US Dollar Index forecasts

US Dollar Index forecasts commonly focus on news, sector updates, and broader market conditions rather than fixed price targets. Traders can combine technical analysis with fundamental insights to form expectations about future price movement.

Instead of relying on a single prediction, many traders monitor ongoing analysis and real-time data to adapt to changing market conditions.*

*Analyst forecasts are often inaccurate and past performance isn’t a reliable indicator of future results.

How to trade US Dollar Index index CFDs

Trading index CFDs allows you to speculate on price direction without owning the underlying shares:

Go long (buy) if you think the index may rise

Go short (sell) if you think it may fall

As CFDs use leverage, both gains and losses are magnified.

Risks of trading index CFDs

CFD trading carries a high level of risk. Key risks include: