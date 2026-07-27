Best CFD trading platforms in the UAE 2026
Choosing a CFD trading platform usually means balancing regulation, costs, platform tools and overall usability. UAE-based traders in 2026 can access several CFD platforms through both local and international regulatory frameworks, each offering different approaches to pricing, platform features and account conditions.
This comparison is provided for informational purposes only and does not rank platforms in order of preference, nor should it be interpreted as investment advice.
Key takeaways
- Regulation is not uniform in the UAE. Your protections may depend on which legal entity holds your account and the regulator that oversees it.
- CFD trading costs may include overnight funding charges, currency conversion, inactivity fees and commissions, which can materially affect overall trading costs.
- Platform choice should reflect how you trade. Some traders prefer advanced charting or automation features, while others prioritise a simpler interface, fast funding and clearly presented risk management tools.
- Leverage magnifies both profits and losses. Higher maximum leverage is not automatically more suitable and can increase the speed and scale of potential losses.
How we selected platforms for this comparison
This article looks at some of the major CFD trading platforms available to UAE residents. However, it’s not a complete list of all providers and should be treated as a starting point for independent due diligence. We use a consistent framework to describe each platform in broadly comparable terms, while recognising that real-world trading conditions can differ by instrument, account type and jurisdiction.
We include platforms based on the following criteria:
- Regulatory footprint and transparency: the provider lists credible regulators and clearly identifies the legal entities through which it operates. Where UAE-regulated entities exist, this is treated as relevant context rather than a guarantee of suitability for all traders
- Client protection features: the provider states that it applies measures such as segregated client funds and negative balance protection, where applicable, under the relevant regulatory framework.
- Costs and fee schedule availability: clear information on spreads and key fees, or the overall pricing approach, including non-trading fees such as inactivity charges.
- Product coverage: access to a multi-asset CFD range, typically including forex, indices, commodities and share CFDs.
- Platform access and technology: a functional web platform and mobile app, with optional third-party integrations such as MetaTrader or TradingView, where offered.
- Funding and withdrawals: support for common payment methods alongside disclosure of payment processing times..
- Support and education: availability of customer support channels and educational or explanatory resources.
The factual comparisons in this guide are based on publicly available provider information and the attached comparison dataset, reviewed in January 2026. Pricing, leverage and product availability can change, so it’s sensible to confirm current terms on each provider’s website and, where relevant, via the regulator’s public register.
CFD trading platforms: a UAE comparison
Here’s an objective and balanced overview of selected, major CFD trading platforms available to UAE residents, focusing on regulation, costs, platform access and key account features.
Capital.com
Capital.com is a multi-asset CFD broker founded in 2016 and regulated across several jurisdictions, including the FCA, CySEC, ASIC, SCB, and the UAE’s SCA. It offers CFDs on more than 5,500 markets across major asset classes, providing access through its proprietary web and mobile platforms – with MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and TradingView integrations.
Key points include:
- Zero-commission CFD trading with variable spreads.*
- CFDs across forex, shares, indices, commodities and cryptocurrencies.
- Proprietary web and mobile platform, plus MT4 and TradingView integration.
- An Islamic account option alongside a free demo account.
- Funding methods include cards, bank transfer and selected eWallets.
- 24/7 support via multiple channels, including live chat and WhatsApp.
Capital.com also reports rapid trade execution (0.009, as of 07 August 2026) and withdrawal processing benchmarks (99.55 based on internal server data). As with any broker, real-world outcomes can vary depending on market conditions, instrument liquidity and payment provider processing times.
*Other fees apply.
- Potential advantages: broad multi-asset coverage and a platform setup that can work for both newer and more experienced traders through a mix of proprietary and third-party platform options.
- Potential limitations: The product is focused on CFD trading, which may not suit all types of investor. Trading costs still apply via spreads and, where relevant, overnight funding.
IG Group
IG is one of the longest-established names in leveraged trading, founded in 1974. Its proprietary trading platforms offer CFD markets alongside other products in some regions, with MT4 and TradingView integration as well as API access.
Key points include:
- Multi-asset CFD access, with broader product availability depending on jurisdiction.
- Proprietary trading platforms, with MT4 and TradingView integration.
- API access for traders who need connectivity beyond standard platforms.
- Minimum deposit: $50.
- No Islamic account.
- 24/7 support, including live chat and WhatsApp.
- Potential advantages: long operating history, broad product coverage and multiple platform choices that may suit traders who prefer advanced tooling.
- Potential limitations: no Islamic account, and some tools or market access may depend on region, account classification, or product type.
Plus500
Plus500 is a CFD-focused provider founded in 2008. Its proprietary web- and mobile-based trading platforms use spread-based CFD pricing, which may offer a simpler, self-contained platform experience.
Key points include:
- CFDs across major asset classes (availability varies).
- Proprietary web and mobile platform (no MT4, MT5, or TradingView integration).
- Islamic account and demo account.
- Minimum deposit: $100.
- 24/7 support, including live chat, email, and WhatsApp.
eToro
eToro offers access to both CFD trading and traditional investing in some regions and is widely known for social and copy features. It was founded in 2007 and lists CopyTrader functionality. However, TradingView integration is partial (charts only). The platform is primarily web and mobile-based.
Key points include:
- CFD trading across multiple asset classes.
- Traditional investing, in some jurisdictions, including shares and ETFs.
- Copy trading via CopyTrader.
- Partial TradingView integration (charts only).
- Demo account.
- Minimum deposit: $50.
- Inactivity fees may apply, depending on account activity.
- No Islamic account.
- 24/7 support via chat and email.
AvaTrade
AvaTrade is a multi-asset broker founded in 2006 and regulated across a range of jurisdictions. It provides platform access through proprietary trading platforms, alongside MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Copy trading is available via DupliTrade.
Key points include:
- CFD trading across major asset classes, with ETFs also offered.
- Proprietary trading platforms, with MT4 and MT5 integration.
- Islamic account and demo account.
- Copy trading via DupliTrade.
- Minimum deposit: $100.
- Inactivity fees may apply.
- 24/7 support via chat, phone, email, and WhatsApp.
XTB
XTB, founded in 2002, is a CFD trading provider and, in some jurisdictions, offers traditional investing in shares and ETFs. It uses its proprietary xStation 5 platform and provides educational resources. MT4 access is limited to existing users only, with no MT5 or TradingView integration.
Key points include:
- CFD trading across forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.
- Traditional investing, in some jurisdictions, including shares and ETFs.
- xStation 5 proprietary platform for web and mobile.
- Demo account and Islamic account.
- No minimum deposit.
- Inactivity fees may apply.
- Support availability: five days per week, during business hours.
Trading 212
Trading 212 was founded in 2004 and offers CFD trading and traditional investing access, depending on region, through its proprietary trading platform and mobile apps. It does not include MT4, MT5 or TradingView integration.
Key points include:
- CFD trading across multiple asset classes.
- Traditional investing, in some jurisdictions, including shares and ETFs.
- No advanced integrations such as MT4, MT5, or TradingView.
- A portfolio feature known as ‘Pies’.
- Proprietary web platform and mobile apps.
- Demo account.
- Minimum deposit: $1.
- 24/5 support.
- No Islamic account.
IC Markets
IC Markets was founded in 2007 and is known for its cTrader web platform and mobile apps, alongside MT4, MT5, and TradingView integration, as well as API access. A minimum deposit of $200 is required.
Key points include:
- CFD trading across multiple asset classes.
- Proprietary cTrader web platform and mobile apps.
- MT4, MT5 and TradingView integration, alongside API access.
- Algorithmic trading via cTrader Algo and copy trading through cTrader Copy.
- Islamic account and demo account.
- Minimum deposit: $200.
- 24/7 support via email, chat and phone.
Summary table
The table below gives a simplified, side-by-side snapshot. It does not cover every fee, condition or product detail, and it should not be treated as a substitute for reviewing each provider’s legal and regulatory documents.
|Platform
|UAE-related regulation (examples)
|Indicative min deposit (USD)
|Platform options
|Islamic account
|Support availability
|Capital.com
|SCA (plus FCA, CySEC, ASIC, and SCB)
|20
|proprietary web/mobile, MT4, TradingView
|Yes
|24/7
|IG Group
|DFSA (plus FCA, ASIC, and others)
|50
|proprietary, MT4, TradingView, API
|No
|24/7
|Plus500
|DFSA (plus FCA, CySEC, and others)
|100
|proprietary web/mobile
|Yes
|24/7
|eToro
|ADGM FSRA (plus FCA, CySEC, and ASIC)
|50
|proprietary web/mobile, TradingView charts (partial)
|Swap-free referenced
|24/7
|AvaTrade
|FSRA (plus other regulators)
|100
|proprietary, MT4, MT5
|Yes
|24/7
|XTB
|Multiple regulators (varies by entity)
|0
|xStation 5, MT4 (partial)
|Yes
|5 days/week (business hours)
|Trading 212
|Multiple regulators (varies by entity)
|1
|proprietary web/mobile
|No
|24/5
|IC Markets
|Regulators (varies by entity)
|200
|cTrader, MT4, MT5, TradingView
|Yes
|24/7
Leverage for each provider varies by asset class, market conditions, account classification and legal entity. Always confirm the specific leverage you will trade with before opening or maintaining a position.
What to look for in a CFD trading platform
While there is no such thing as a single, ‘best CFD trading platform in the UAE’, you may wish to look for one that best fits your needs and constraints, rather than simply offering the most markets or the highest leverage. The points below can help you compare platforms in a structured, practical way:
What to check:
- Which legal entity you’re contracting with. This is usually shown in the terms, product disclosure documents or the account opening flow.
- Which regulator oversees that entity, for example the SCA, DFSA, or ADGM FSRA for UAE-regulated entities, or an overseas regulator if the account is held elsewhere.
- Client money arrangements, including whether client funds are held in segregated accounts.
- Negative balance protection and how it is applied, noting that some protections are mandatory in certain regions and optional in others.
- Any compensation scheme references, bearing in mind these are jurisdiction-specific and may not apply to every client.
A practical approach is to use the regulator’s public register to confirm the firm’s authorisation details, then cross-check that the entity name matches what appears in your account documents.
- Spreads: the difference between bid and ask prices.
- Commissions, common on some account types, especially where ‘raw’ spreads are advertised.
- Overnight funding (swap) charges when positions are held beyond the daily cut-off time.
- Currency conversion costs when your account currency differs from the instrument or your funding method.
- Non-trading fees, including inactivity fees, where charged, and some withdrawal or payment provider fees.
If a broker advertises ‘spreads from 0.0’, it often refers to minimum spreads under specific conditions and may exclude commission. That isn’t necessarily better or worse, but it does change how you should compare costs.
- Asset class, such as forex, shares or crypto CFDs.
- Market volatility and liquidity conditions.
- Whether you are classified as a retail or professional client.
- The regulator and the entity servicing your account.
When comparing platforms, it can help to treat maximum leverage as a specification rather than a benefit. The more relevant question is whether the platform provides clear margin information, sensible risk controls and tools to manage exposure.
- If you rely on technical analysis, you may prioritise advanced charting, drawing tools, indicator depth, multiple timeframes, and alerts.
- If you trade frequently, you may focus on order ticket design, fast order placement and consistent platform performance.
- If you automate, you may need MT4, MT5, API access, or other algorithmic tooling.
- If you’re learning, you may prioritise guided education, a demo account, and clearly presented risk prompts.
A simple but effective test is to use a demo account and check whether you can comfortably do the basics: find markets, place and amend orders, set stop-losses and take-profits, review open positions and understand margin impact before placing a trade.
Before choosing an Islamic account, check:
- Which instruments are eligible.
- Whether the swap-free status is automatic or requires approval.
- Whether alternative fees apply after a holding period.
- Any restrictions on trading style or position duration.
- Funding methods that match your preferred approach, such as bank transfer, cards, or eWallets.
- Withdrawal processing times and any verification steps that may apply.
- Support channels, including live chat, phone, or WhatsApp, and support hours.
- Language availability, if Arabic-speaking support is important to you.
Even if a platform lists fast withdrawals, note that processing can involve multiple parties, including the broker, payment provider and receiving bank, and timelines can vary.
Conclusion
The UAE CFD market in 2026 includes a mix of long-established global providers and app-led platforms, with differing strengths across regulation, fees, platform design and support. Some platforms prioritise third-party integrations and advanced tooling, while others focus on a simpler proprietary experience. Islamic account availability, support hours and funding methods can also be deciding factors for UAE residents.
Rather than looking for a single ‘best CFD broker’ in the UAE, it’s usually more reliable to take a structured approach:
- Confirm regulation and the legal entity you will trade with.
- Compare total costs, including spreads, commissions, overnight funding, and non-trading fees.
- Choose platform tools that align with your trading style and experience level.
- Use a demo account to test usability and order workflow.
- Treat leverage as a risk variable, not a platform advantage.
Disclaimer and regulatory notice
Create an account Open a demo account
FAQ
What is a CFD trading platform, and how does it work in the UAE?
A CFD trading platform lets you trade contracts for difference (CFDs) on markets such as forex, indices, commodities, shares and crypto without owning the underlying asset. Your profit or loss depends on the price movement between when you open and when you close the position. In the UAE, your experience can vary depending on which legal entity holds your account and which regulator oversees it, as this can affect disclosures, leverage limits and the client protection features that apply.
Why does the legal entity matter when a broker says it is ‘regulated’?
Many brokers operate through multiple regulated entities. The entity that holds your account determines which rules apply, including leverage limits, disclosures, complaints handling and any client protection features. A provider may be regulated in several jurisdictions, but your account will sit under one entity’s terms and regulatory framework. Before opening an account, it’s sensible to confirm the legal entity name during the account opening flow and cross-check it on the relevant regulator’s public register.
What costs should I look at beyond spreads when trading CFDs?
Spreads are only one part of CFD pricing. Depending on the provider and account type, you may also pay commissions, overnight funding (swap) charges when holding positions beyond the daily cut-off, and currency conversion fees if your deposit currency differs from the instrument. Some platforms also charge inactivity fees after a period without trading, and payment providers may apply separate charges. Reviewing the full fee schedule can give a more accurate view of the costs you may incur in practice.
How does leverage affect risk, and what should I check before trading?
Leverage lets you control a larger position with a smaller deposit, which increases both potential profits and potential losses. A higher maximum leverage is not automatically beneficial, because losses can accumulate faster and margin requirements can change in volatile markets. Before trading, check how the platform displays margin impact, whether negative balance protection applies to your account, and what tools are available to manage risk, such as stop-loss or take-profit orders, which are not guaranteed.
What is an Islamic (swap-free) account, and does it remove all holding costs?
An Islamic, or swap-free, account is designed to avoid overnight swap charges, but it does not necessarily remove all costs associated with holding positions. Some providers apply alternative charges or conditions, such as time limits, eligibility rules by instrument, or administration fees after a holding period. If swap-free trading is important to you, review the provider’s terms carefully, including which markets qualify and how long positions can remain open under swap-free conditions.