Best CFD trading platforms in the UAE 2026

Choosing a CFD trading platform usually means balancing regulation, costs, platform tools and overall usability. UAE-based traders in 2026 can access several CFD platforms through both local and international regulatory frameworks, each offering different approaches to pricing, platform features and account conditions.

This comparison is provided for informational purposes only and does not rank platforms in order of preference, nor should it be interpreted as investment advice.

Key takeaways Regulation is not uniform in the UAE . Your protections may depend on which legal entity holds your account and the regulator that oversees it.

. Your protections may depend on which legal entity holds your account and the regulator that oversees it. CFD trading costs may include overnight funding charges, currency conversion, inactivity fees and commissions, which can materially affect overall trading costs.

overnight funding charges, currency conversion, inactivity fees and commissions, which can materially affect overall trading costs. Platform choice should reflect how you trade . Some traders prefer advanced charting or automation features, while others prioritise a simpler interface, fast funding and clearly presented risk management tools.

. Some traders prefer advanced charting or automation features, while others prioritise a simpler interface, fast funding and clearly presented risk management tools. Leverage magnifies both profits and losses. Higher maximum leverage is not automatically more suitable and can increase the speed and scale of potential losses.

How we selected platforms for this comparison

This article looks at some of the major CFD trading platforms available to UAE residents. However, it’s not a complete list of all providers and should be treated as a starting point for independent due diligence. We use a consistent framework to describe each platform in broadly comparable terms, while recognising that real-world trading conditions can differ by instrument, account type and jurisdiction.

We include platforms based on the following criteria:

Regulatory footprint and transparency : the provider lists credible regulators and clearly identifies the legal entities through which it operates. Where UAE-regulated entities exist, this is treated as relevant context rather than a guarantee of suitability for all traders

: the provider lists credible regulators and clearly identifies the legal entities through which it operates. Where UAE-regulated entities exist, this is treated as relevant context rather than a guarantee of suitability for all traders Client protection features : the provider states that it applies measures such as segregated client funds and negative balance protection, where applicable, under the relevant regulatory framework.

: the provider states that it applies measures such as segregated client funds and negative balance protection, where applicable, under the relevant regulatory framework. Costs and fee schedule availability : clear information on spreads and key fees, or the overall pricing approach, including non-trading fees such as inactivity charges.

: clear information on spreads and key fees, or the overall pricing approach, including non-trading fees such as inactivity charges. Product coverage : access to a multi-asset CFD range, typically including forex, indices, commodities and share CFDs.

: access to a multi-asset CFD range, typically including forex, indices, commodities and share CFDs. Platform access and technology : a functional web platform and mobile app, with optional third-party integrations such as MetaTrader or TradingView, where offered.

: a functional web platform and mobile app, with optional third-party integrations such as MetaTrader or TradingView, where offered. Funding and withdrawals : support for common payment methods alongside disclosure of payment processing times..

: support for common payment methods alongside disclosure of payment processing times.. Support and education: availability of customer support channels and educational or explanatory resources.

The factual comparisons in this guide are based on publicly available provider information and the attached comparison dataset, reviewed in January 2026. Pricing, leverage and product availability can change, so it’s sensible to confirm current terms on each provider’s website and, where relevant, via the regulator’s public register.

Note: some platforms offer accounts to UAE residents via UAE-regulated entities, such as those authorised by the SCA, DFSA, or ADGM FSRA. Others may onboard UAE residents through an overseas entity regulated elsewhere. The entity you trade with can affect leverage limits, complaints handling, disclosures and the client protections that apply.

CFD trading platforms: a UAE comparison

Here’s an objective and balanced overview of selected, major CFD trading platforms available to UAE residents, focusing on regulation, costs, platform access and key account features.

Capital.com

Capital.com is a multi-asset CFD broker founded in 2016 and regulated across several jurisdictions, including the FCA, CySEC, ASIC, SCB, and the UAE’s SCA. It offers CFDs on more than 5,500 markets across major asset classes, providing access through its proprietary web and mobile platforms – with MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and TradingView integrations.

Key points include:

Zero-commission CFD trading with variable spreads.*

CFDs across forex, shares, indices, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Proprietary web and mobile platform, plus MT4 and TradingView integration.

An Islamic account option alongside a free demo account.

Funding methods include cards, bank transfer and selected eWallets.

24/7 support via multiple channels, including live chat and WhatsApp.

Capital.com also reports rapid trade execution (0.009, as of 07 August 2026) and withdrawal processing benchmarks (99.55 based on internal server data). As with any broker, real-world outcomes can vary depending on market conditions, instrument liquidity and payment provider processing times.

*Other fees apply.

Potential advantages : broad multi-asset coverage and a platform setup that can work for both newer and more experienced traders through a mix of proprietary and third-party platform options.

: broad multi-asset coverage and a platform setup that can work for both newer and more experienced traders through a mix of proprietary and third-party platform options. Potential limitations: The product is focused on CFD trading, which may not suit all types of investor. Trading costs still apply via spreads and, where relevant, overnight funding.

IG Group

IG is one of the longest-established names in leveraged trading, founded in 1974. Its proprietary trading platforms offer CFD markets alongside other products in some regions, with MT4 and TradingView integration as well as API access.

Key points include:

Multi-asset CFD access, with broader product availability depending on jurisdiction.

Proprietary trading platforms, with MT4 and TradingView integration.

API access for traders who need connectivity beyond standard platforms.

Minimum deposit: $50.

No Islamic account.

24/7 support, including live chat and WhatsApp.

Potential advantages : long operating history, broad product coverage and multiple platform choices that may suit traders who prefer advanced tooling.

: long operating history, broad product coverage and multiple platform choices that may suit traders who prefer advanced tooling. Potential limitations: no Islamic account, and some tools or market access may depend on region, account classification, or product type.

Plus500

Plus500 is a CFD-focused provider founded in 2008. Its proprietary web- and mobile-based trading platforms use spread-based CFD pricing, which may offer a simpler, self-contained platform experience.

Key points include:

CFDs across major asset classes (availability varies).

Proprietary web and mobile platform (no MT4, MT5, or TradingView integration).

Islamic account and demo account.

Minimum deposit: $100.

24/7 support, including live chat, email, and WhatsApp.

Potential advantages: a platform experience designed around a single proprietary interface, which may reduce complexity for some users. Potential limitations: limited third-party platform integrations, which may matter if you rely on specific charting, automation tools, or workflow setups.

eToro

eToro offers access to both CFD trading and traditional investing in some regions and is widely known for social and copy features. It was founded in 2007 and lists CopyTrader functionality. However, TradingView integration is partial (charts only). The platform is primarily web and mobile-based.

Key points include:

CFD trading across multiple asset classes.

Traditional investing, in some jurisdictions, including shares and ETFs.

Copy trading via CopyTrader.

Partial TradingView integration (charts only).

Demo account.

Minimum deposit: $50.

Inactivity fees may apply, depending on account activity.

No Islamic account.

24/7 support via chat and email.

Potential advantages: copy-based functionality and a model that can combine CFD trading with other instrument access, depending on where you’re onboarded. Potential limitations: does not offer a full Islamic account, with swap-free trading referenced instead. Non-trading fees such as inactivity charges may apply.

AvaTrade

AvaTrade is a multi-asset broker founded in 2006 and regulated across a range of jurisdictions. It provides platform access through proprietary trading platforms, alongside MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Copy trading is available via DupliTrade.

Key points include:

CFD trading across major asset classes, with ETFs also offered.

Proprietary trading platforms, with MT4 and MT5 integration.

Islamic account and demo account.

Copy trading via DupliTrade.

Minimum deposit: $100.

Inactivity fees may apply.

24/7 support via chat, phone, email, and WhatsApp.

Potential advantages: broader platform coverage, including MT4 and MT5, and multiple ways to access markets depending on your preferred workflow. Potential limitations: no TradingView integration. Non-trading fees, including inactivity charges, may apply under certain conditions.

XTB

XTB, founded in 2002, is a CFD trading provider and, in some jurisdictions, offers traditional investing in shares and ETFs. It uses its proprietary xStation 5 platform and provides educational resources. MT4 access is limited to existing users only, with no MT5 or TradingView integration.

Key points include:

CFD trading across forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

Traditional investing, in some jurisdictions, including shares and ETFs.

xStation 5 proprietary platform for web and mobile.

Demo account and Islamic account.

No minimum deposit.

Inactivity fees may apply.

Support availability: five days per week, during business hours.

Potential advantages: a low stated minimum deposit and a proprietary platform that combines trading and educational features. Potential limitations: support hours are more limited than some peers, and third-party platform integrations such as TradingView or MT5 are not offered.

Trading 212

Trading 212 was founded in 2004 and offers CFD trading and traditional investing access, depending on region, through its proprietary trading platform and mobile apps. It does not include MT4, MT5 or TradingView integration.

Key points include:

CFD trading across multiple asset classes.

Traditional investing, in some jurisdictions, including shares and ETFs.

No advanced integrations such as MT4, MT5, or TradingView.

A portfolio feature known as ‘Pies’.

Proprietary web platform and mobile apps.

Demo account.

Minimum deposit: $1.

24/5 support.

No Islamic account.

Potential advantages: a very low stated minimum deposit and a mobile-first experience that may suit traders who prioritise simplicity and fast access. Potential limitations: fewer advanced integrations. No Islamic account.

IC Markets

IC Markets was founded in 2007 and is known for its cTrader web platform and mobile apps, alongside MT4, MT5, and TradingView integration, as well as API access. A minimum deposit of $200 is required.

Key points include:

CFD trading across multiple asset classes.

Proprietary cTrader web platform and mobile apps.

MT4, MT5 and TradingView integration, alongside API access.

Algorithmic trading via cTrader Algo and copy trading through cTrader Copy.

Islamic account and demo account.

Minimum deposit: $200.

24/7 support via email, chat and phone.

Potential advantages: a wide range of platform and tooling options that may suit traders using automation, multiple interfaces or more technical workflows. Potential limitations: a high minimum deposit, and UAE-specific leverage information is not provided in the available dataset.

Summary table

The table below gives a simplified, side-by-side snapshot. It does not cover every fee, condition or product detail, and it should not be treated as a substitute for reviewing each provider’s legal and regulatory documents.

Platform UAE-related regulation (examples) Indicative min deposit (USD) Platform options Islamic account Support availability Capital.com SCA (plus FCA, CySEC, ASIC, and SCB) 20 proprietary web/mobile, MT4, TradingView Yes 24/7 IG Group DFSA (plus FCA, ASIC, and others) 50 proprietary, MT4, TradingView, API No 24/7 Plus500 DFSA (plus FCA, CySEC, and others) 100 proprietary web/mobile Yes 24/7 eToro ADGM FSRA (plus FCA, CySEC, and ASIC) 50 proprietary web/mobile, TradingView charts (partial) Swap-free referenced 24/7 AvaTrade FSRA (plus other regulators) 100 proprietary, MT4, MT5 Yes 24/7 XTB Multiple regulators (varies by entity) 0 xStation 5, MT4 (partial) Yes 5 days/week (business hours) Trading 212 Multiple regulators (varies by entity) 1 proprietary web/mobile No 24/5 IC Markets Regulators (varies by entity) 200 cTrader, MT4, MT5, TradingView Yes 24/7

Leverage for each provider varies by asset class, market conditions, account classification and legal entity. Always confirm the specific leverage you will trade with before opening or maintaining a position.

What to look for in a CFD trading platform

While there is no such thing as a single, ‘best CFD trading platform in the UAE’, you may wish to look for one that best fits your needs and constraints, rather than simply offering the most markets or the highest leverage. The points below can help you compare platforms in a structured, practical way:

In the UAE, it’s common for brokers to operate through more than one entity. Two platforms can look similar on the surface but differ in meaningful ways depending on where your account is held. What to check: Which legal entity you’re contracting with. This is usually shown in the terms, product disclosure documents or the account opening flow.

Which regulator oversees that entity, for example the SCA, DFSA, or ADGM FSRA for UAE-regulated entities, or an overseas regulator if the account is held elsewhere.

Client money arrangements, including whether client funds are held in segregated accounts.

Negative balance protection and how it is applied, noting that some protections are mandatory in certain regions and optional in others.

Any compensation scheme references, bearing in mind these are jurisdiction-specific and may not apply to every client. A practical approach is to use the regulator’s public register to confirm the firm’s authorisation details, then cross-check that the entity name matches what appears in your account documents.

Spreads: the difference between bid and ask prices.

Commissions, common on some account types, especially where ‘raw’ spreads are advertised.

Overnight funding (swap) charges when positions are held beyond the daily cut-off time.

Currency conversion costs when your account currency differs from the instrument or your funding method.

Non-trading fees, including inactivity fees, where charged, and some withdrawal or payment provider fees. Depending on your provider, CFD trading costs may include: If a broker advertises ‘spreads from 0.0’, it often refers to minimum spreads under specific conditions and may exclude commission. That isn’t necessarily better or worse, but it does change how you should compare costs.

Asset class, such as forex, shares or crypto CFDs.

Market volatility and liquidity conditions.

Whether you are classified as a retail or professional client.

The regulator and the entity servicing your account. Leverage is a core feature of CFDs, but it is also a primary source of risk. In practice, leverage limits can vary by: When comparing platforms, it can help to treat maximum leverage as a specification rather than a benefit. The more relevant question is whether the platform provides clear margin information, sensible risk controls and tools to manage exposure.

If you rely on technical analysis, you may prioritise advanced charting, drawing tools, indicator depth, multiple timeframes, and alerts.

If you trade frequently, you may focus on order ticket design, fast order placement and consistent platform performance.

If you automate, you may need MT4, MT5, API access, or other algorithmic tooling.

If you’re learning, you may prioritise guided education, a demo account, and clearly presented risk prompts. Different traders value different tools: A simple but effective test is to use a demo account and check whether you can comfortably do the basics: find markets, place and amend orders, set stop-losses and take-profits, review open positions and understand margin impact before placing a trade.

For many UAE traders, the availability of an Islamic account or swap-free trading option is a practical requirement. However, ‘swap-free’ does not always mean ‘cost-free’. Some providers replace overnight swaps with other charges or apply time limits. Before choosing an Islamic account, check: Which instruments are eligible.

Whether the swap-free status is automatic or requires approval.

Whether alternative fees apply after a holding period.

Any restrictions on trading style or position duration.

Funding methods that match your preferred approach, such as bank transfer, cards, or eWallets.

Withdrawal processing times and any verification steps that may apply.

Support channels, including live chat, phone, or WhatsApp, and support hours.

Language availability, if Arabic-speaking support is important to you. Operational details can be as important as spreads: Even if a platform lists fast withdrawals, note that processing can involve multiple parties, including the broker, payment provider and receiving bank, and timelines can vary.

Conclusion

The UAE CFD market in 2026 includes a mix of long-established global providers and app-led platforms, with differing strengths across regulation, fees, platform design and support. Some platforms prioritise third-party integrations and advanced tooling, while others focus on a simpler proprietary experience. Islamic account availability, support hours and funding methods can also be deciding factors for UAE residents.

Rather than looking for a single ‘best CFD broker’ in the UAE, it’s usually more reliable to take a structured approach:

Confirm regulation and the legal entity you will trade with.

Compare total costs, including spreads, commissions, overnight funding, and non-trading fees.

Choose platform tools that align with your trading style and experience level.

Use a demo account to test usability and order workflow.

Treat leverage as a risk variable, not a platform advantage.

Disclaimer and regulatory notice

This article is provided for informational and educational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice, a personal recommendation, or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any financial instrument. It does not take into account your individual objectives, financial situation or needs. CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. You can lose more than your initial deposit depending on how your account is structured and the protections that apply. Before trading CFDs, make sure you understand how margin works, how overnight funding is applied, and how risk management tools, such as stop-losses, behave in fast-moving markets. Stop-losses are not guaranteed and may be filled at a worse price than requested in volatile conditions. Capital.com operates through multiple regulated entities. The regulators listed in the comparison dataset include the FCA, CySEC, ASIC, SCB, and the UAE’s SCA. Your contractual terms and the protections that apply depend on the specific entity you trade with.

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