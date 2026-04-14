Trade Yojee Limited - YOJ CFD

What is Yojee Limited (YOJ)?

Yojee Limited is a technology company specializing in logistics and supply chain management solutions. The company develops software platforms designed to optimize the coordination and execution of freight and delivery operations, leveraging data analytics and automation to enhance efficiency. Yojee's services cater to various industries requiring complex logistics, including transportation, warehousing, and distribution sectors. The company's technology aims to streamline processes such as route planning, real-time tracking, and resource allocation. By integrating digital tools with traditional logistics workflows, Yojee seeks to improve operational visibility and reduce costs for its clients. Its solutions support both large enterprises and smaller logistics providers, facilitating better communication and management across supply chain networks. The company operates within the broader context of digital transformation in logistics, addressing challenges related to scalability, transparency, and sustainability in freight operations. Yojee Limited is headquartered in Australia and serves a global customer base through its technology offerings.

Yojee Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading in Aramis Group SAS, which is at A$0.276. It has shifted between A$0.239 and A$0.249 during the session, with a daily percentage change of -5.4745%.

FAQ: Yojee Limited (YOJ)

What is the current price of YOJ stock?

Yojee Limited's current price is A$0.276.

Does YOJ pay dividends?

Yojee Limited does not pay dividends.

Does YOJ have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Yojee Limited operates in the UAE only via partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is YOJ best known for?

Yojee Limited is most famous for its logistics and supply chain software solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with YOJ?

Commonly shown alongside YOJ: Agora, Inc., Horizon Robotics, Penske Automotive Group Inc