Trade Penske Automotive Group Inc - PAG CFD

What is Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG)?

Penske Automotive Group Inc is a multinational transportation services company primarily engaged in automotive retail. The company operates a network of automotive dealerships across various regions, offering new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and repair services. It represents a wide range of automotive brands and provides financing and insurance products related to vehicle purchases. Penske Automotive Group also has interests in commercial truck dealerships and related aftermarket services. The company emphasizes operational efficiency and customer service within its dealership operations. Its business model includes both retail automotive sales and wholesale distribution of vehicles and parts. Penske Automotive Group is part of the broader automotive retail industry, serving individual consumers and commercial clients. The company is headquartered in the United States and maintains a significant presence in international markets. It is known for its diversified portfolio within the automotive sector and its integration of various service offerings related to vehicle ownership and maintenance.

Penske Automotive Group Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market fluctuations, as PJT Partners Inc trades at $156.07. The price has varied between $153.97 and $155.99 during the session, moving by -0.884%.

FAQ: Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG)

What is the current price of PAG stock?

Penske Automotive Group Inc's last price is $156.07.

Does PAG pay dividends?

Penske Automotive Group Inc pays dividends.

Does PAG have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Penske Automotive Group Inc operates in the UAE through partners without an official office or subsidiary.

What is PAG best known for?

Penske Automotive Group Inc is most famous for automotive retail and services.

What assets are typically shown together with PAG?

Commonly shown alongside PAG: SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF, Gemini Space Station, Inc., Meritage Homes Corp