Trade Meritage Homes Corp - MTH CFD

What is Meritage Homes Corp (MTH)?

Meritage Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company primarily engaged in the construction and sale of single-family homes. Established with a focus on providing energy-efficient and affordable housing options, the company operates in various markets across the United States. Its business model includes land acquisition, development, and home construction, catering to a diverse range of homebuyers, including first-time and move-up buyers. Meritage Homes emphasizes sustainable building practices and incorporates energy-saving technologies in its designs. The company’s portfolio includes a variety of home styles and community types, often featuring amenities and infrastructure suited to suburban living. It collaborates with architects, engineers, and suppliers to maintain quality and efficiency in its construction processes. Meritage Homes also offers mortgage financing and insurance services to support its customers. The company is recognized for its commitment to innovation in homebuilding and its efforts to address evolving consumer preferences in the residential real estate market.

Meritage Homes Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market action, with Marcus Corp/The trading at $66.83. It has varied between $65.27 and $67.14 intraday, reflecting a daily change percentage of +0.9057%.

FAQ: Meritage Homes Corp (MTH)

What is the current price of MTH stock?

The current trading price is $66.83.

Does MTH pay dividends?

Meritage Homes Corp pays dividends to its investors.

Does MTH have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Meritage Homes Corp does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via local partners and distributors.

What is MTH best known for?

The company is most famous for building and selling single-family homes in the United States.

What assets are typically shown together with MTH?

Commonly shown alongside MTH: Franklin FTSE China UCITS ETF, Teck Cominco, Amundi Global Luxury UCITS ETF