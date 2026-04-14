Trade Waypoint REIT Limited - WPRau CFD

What is Waypoint REIT Limited (WPRau)?

Waypoint REIT Limited is an Australian real estate investment trust that focuses on owning and managing a portfolio of retail properties. The company's assets primarily consist of neighborhood and sub-regional shopping centers located in various regions across Australia. Waypoint REIT Limited aims to generate stable income through leasing to a diverse mix of retail tenants, including national and local retailers. The company engages in property management, leasing, and asset enhancement initiatives to maintain and improve the value of its portfolio. It operates within the retail property sector, providing investors with exposure to retail real estate markets. Waypoint REIT Limited is known for its focus on community-oriented retail centers that serve local populations.

Waypoint REIT Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading dynamics with Waypoint REIT Limited priced at A$2.423. Its value has shifted within a range of A$2.397 to A$2.417, marking a daily variation of -0.4155%.

FAQ: Waypoint REIT Limited (WPRau)

What is the current price of WPRau stock?

Waypoint REIT Limited is currently priced at A$2.423.

Does WPRau pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does WPRau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Waypoint REIT Limited does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through third-party partners.

What is WPRau best known for?

Waypoint REIT Limited is most famous for its investment in retail property assets.

What assets are typically shown together with WPRau?

Commonly shown alongside WPRau: Wilmar Intl, British Land, LifeMD Inc