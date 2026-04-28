Trade Wilmar Intl - F34sg CFD

What is Wilmar Intl (F34sg)?

Wilmar International Limited is a Singapore-based agribusiness group engaged in the processing and merchandising of a wide range of agricultural products. The company operates across the entire value chain, including oil palm cultivation, oilseed crushing, edible oils refining, sugar milling and refining, specialty fats, oleochemicals, and biodiesel manufacturing. Wilmar International is one of Asia's leading agribusiness firms, with a significant presence in the production and distribution of consumer products such as cooking oils, rice, flour, and packaged foods. The company has a diversified portfolio that extends to plantations, processing, and merchandising activities, supported by a network of manufacturing facilities and distribution channels across Asia, Africa, and other regions. Wilmar International also engages in the production of fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. Its integrated business model aims to enhance efficiency and sustainability in agricultural supply chains, contributing to food security and rural development in the markets where it operates.

Wilmar Intl Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market trades, with Wilmar Intl currently at S$3.87. It has moved between S$3.84 and S$3.91, showing a daily change percentage of 0%.

FAQ: Wilmar Intl (F34sg)

What is the current price of F34sg stock?

Wilmar Intl's latest price is S$3.87.

Does F34sg pay dividends?

Wilmar Intl pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does F34sg have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Wilmar Intl has an official regional office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is F34sg best known for?

Wilmar Intl is most famous for its agribusiness operations including palm oil processing and trading.

What assets are typically shown together with F34sg?

Commonly shown alongside F34sg: IonQ, Inc., Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr to July 2025, AtriCure Inc