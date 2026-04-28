HomeMarketsSharesWilmar Intl

Trade Wilmar Intl - F34sg CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-28 08:46:03
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.04
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
SGD 1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.013746 %
(-SGD 2.75)

Trade size with leverage ~ SGD 20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ SGD 19,000.00

-0.01375%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
SGD 1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.008172 %
(-SGD 1.63)

Trade size with leverage ~ SGD 20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ SGD 19,000.00

-0.00817%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencySGD
Min traded quantity10
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeSingapore
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close3.85
Open3.88
1-Year Change23.96%
Day's Range3.83 - 3.9

Trade Wilmar Intl - F34sg CFD

What is Wilmar Intl (F34sg)?

Wilmar International Limited is a Singapore-based agribusiness group engaged in the processing and merchandising of a wide range of agricultural products. The company operates across the entire value chain, including oil palm cultivation, oilseed crushing, edible oils refining, sugar milling and refining, specialty fats, oleochemicals, and biodiesel manufacturing. Wilmar International is one of Asia's leading agribusiness firms, with a significant presence in the production and distribution of consumer products such as cooking oils, rice, flour, and packaged foods. The company has a diversified portfolio that extends to plantations, processing, and merchandising activities, supported by a network of manufacturing facilities and distribution channels across Asia, Africa, and other regions. Wilmar International also engages in the production of fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. Its integrated business model aims to enhance efficiency and sustainability in agricultural supply chains, contributing to food security and rural development in the markets where it operates.

Wilmar Intl Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market trades, with Wilmar Intl currently at S$3.87. It has moved between S$3.84 and S$3.91, showing a daily change percentage of 0%.

FAQ: Wilmar Intl (F34sg)

What is the current price of F34sg stock?

Wilmar Intl's latest price is S$3.87.

Does F34sg pay dividends?

Wilmar Intl pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does F34sg have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Wilmar Intl has an official regional office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is F34sg best known for?

Wilmar Intl is most famous for its agribusiness operations including palm oil processing and trading.

What assets are typically shown together with F34sg?

Commonly shown alongside F34sg: IonQ, Inc., Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr to July 2025, AtriCure Inc

Latest shares articles

Oil pipelines
Oil drops on de-escalation hopes, but risks remain
Markets react to the ceasefire deal between the US and Iran with oil dropping over 10% from the recent highs
14:23, 8 April 2026
NVIDIA logo
NVIDIA ignites risk appetite as markets close the week on a stronger footing
NVIDIA's strong results drive sentiment higher as investors had began to doubt the AI narrative.
11:43, 26 February 2026
Tesla stock forecast
Tesla stock forecast: Could Q1 2026 earnings lift targets?
Tesla (TSLA) is a US-listed automotive and clean energy company whose shares trade on the Nasdaq and are closely monitored for earnings performance, delivery data and developments in technology and manufacturing. Explore third-party TSLA price targets and technical analysis.
17:23, 23 February 2026
Siemens Energy stock forecast
Siemens Energy stock forecast: Third-party price targets
Siemens Energy AG is a Germany-based energy technology company listed in Frankfurt, supplying equipment and services across power generation, grids and energy-transition projects. Explore third-party ENR price targets and technical analysis.
15:04, 3 February 2026
Related News
Public TechnologiesEurope
10:32 (UTC), 23 April 2026
Wilmar publishes presentation for April 23, 2026 annual general meeting
Public TechnologiesEurope
10:08 (UTC), 23 April 2026
Wilmar shareholders approved S$0.10 final dividend at annual meeting
Public TechnologiesEurope
09:15 (UTC), 20 April 2026
Wilmar answers shareholder questions ahead of April 23 AGM

Read our reviews to find out more about us

Read the feedback from our clients around the world.
2025-07-01
Victor Flemming Nandwa Søder

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-07-01
Perry Reineke

I'm learning the basics of stock investing. This platform is clear and pretty good. I've been using it for over 6 months.

2025-06-29
proinpro

Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!

2025-06-27
Gio Gvazava

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-27
Douglas

Deposits and withdrawals work without issues. Very low spreads. No noticeable fees. Easy to follow.

2025-06-22
Jean A.

The app is built to make options and figures easy to understand, great for beginners and intermediate traders. Demo accounts are simple to set up. 100:1 leverage is available.

2025-06-19
foobarbeer

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-06-19
Casaubon70

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-06-19
dgogidze7

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-05-30
Brigman

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-05-24
Radioilluminati

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-05-20
GemzT

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-04-29
dmjnoor

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-03-24
Debbie P

The best trading company I've found so far and so easy to use.

2025-02-06
Nouman Butt

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews across TradingView, App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot.

4.8
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
4.6

Ready to join a leading broker?

Join our community of traders worldwide
1. Create your account2. Make your first deposit3. Start trading