Trade Viva Energy Group - VEAau CFD

What is Viva Energy Group (VEAau)?

Viva Energy Group is an Australian energy company involved in the refining, marketing, and distribution of petroleum products. The company operates a major oil refinery and supplies fuels, lubricants, and other petroleum products to retail, commercial, and industrial customers. Viva Energy Group manages a network of service stations and convenience stores under various brands, providing fuel and related services across Australia. The company also engages in the import and wholesale distribution of petroleum products. Its operations include supply chain management, logistics, and marketing activities within the energy sector. Viva Energy Group focuses on maintaining reliable fuel supply and distribution infrastructure while adapting to evolving energy market conditions. The company plays a significant role in Australia's fuel supply chain and energy market landscape.

Viva Energy Group Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday trading movements, as Viva Energy Group is priced at A$2.593. It has fluctuated between A$2.557 and A$2.607 during the session, with a percentage change of -0.3851%.

FAQ: Viva Energy Group (VEAau)

What is the current price of VEAau stock?

The stock is currently priced at A$2.593.

Does VEAau pay dividends?

Viva Energy Group distributes dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does VEAau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Viva Energy Group has a registered presence in the UAE but does not maintain an official office in DIFC or Dubai Internet City.

What is VEAau best known for?

Viva Energy Group is most famous for its fuel distribution and refining operations.

What assets are typically shown together with VEAau?

Commonly shown alongside VEAau: Avio SpA, Clearwater Paper Corp, HG Capital Trust