Trade Clearwater Paper Corp - CLW CFD

What is Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW)?

Clearwater Paper Corporation is an American company specializing in the manufacturing of consumer tissue, away-from-home tissue, parent roll tissue, and pulp products. The company operates through two main segments: Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard. Its product portfolio includes bathroom tissue, paper towels, napkins, and facial tissue, which are distributed under various private labels and branded products. Clearwater Paper also produces bleached paperboard and pulp used in packaging and other industrial applications. The company serves a diverse customer base including retailers, distributors, and manufacturers. Clearwater Paper's operations encompass manufacturing facilities located in the United States, focusing on sustainable practices and efficient production processes. The company emphasizes environmental responsibility by implementing initiatives aimed at reducing waste and conserving natural resources. Clearwater Paper's business model integrates vertical operations, from pulp production to finished consumer products, enabling control over quality and supply chain management. It is recognized within the paper products industry for its role in supplying essential paper goods to both consumer and commercial markets.

Clearwater Paper Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday movements, as Brady Corp trades at $15.14. The stock's range has spanned from $14.25 to $14.92, with a daily percentage change of +1.084%.

FAQ: Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW)

What is the current price of CLW stock?

Clearwater Paper Corp's latest price stands at $15.14.

Does CLW pay dividends?

Clearwater Paper Corp does not pay dividends.

Does CLW have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Clearwater Paper Corp does not have an official presence in the UAE and operates solely through local partners.

What is CLW best known for?

Clearwater Paper Corp is most famous for manufacturing consumer tissue and paper products.

What assets are typically shown together with CLW?

Commonly shown alongside CLW: Design Therapeutics Inc, VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF, Netcall PLC