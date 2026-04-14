Trade VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF - NLR CFD

What is VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NLR)?

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF is an exchange-traded fund that provides exposure to companies involved in uranium mining, nuclear energy, and related industries. The fund aims to track the performance of an index composed of global companies that are engaged in the production and exploration of uranium, as well as those involved in the development and operation of nuclear power plants. This ETF offers investors a way to gain diversified access to the nuclear energy sector, which plays a role in electricity generation with low greenhouse gas emissions. The fund includes companies across various stages of the nuclear fuel cycle, from mining and refining uranium to manufacturing nuclear components and operating nuclear reactors. By investing in this ETF, market participants can participate in the broader nuclear energy industry, which is considered an alternative energy source alongside renewables. The fund is managed by VanEck, a firm specializing in thematic and sector-based investment products.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading activity impacting YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF, now priced at $141.41. The price has ranged from $139.15 to $141.96, accompanied by a daily percentage movement of +1.4412%.

FAQ: VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NLR)

What is the current price of NLR stock?

The VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF is currently priced at $141.41.

Does NLR pay dividends?

This ETF pays dividends to shareholders.

Does NLR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The ETF does not maintain a physical presence in the UAE and is accessed through financial service providers.

What is NLR best known for?

The ETF is most famous for investing in uranium and nuclear energy companies.

What assets are typically shown together with NLR?

Commonly shown alongside NLR: Arcadis NV, PlayWay SA, CECO Environmental Corp