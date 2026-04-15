Trade Senetas Corp - SEN CFD

What is Senetas Corp (SEN)?

Senetas Corporation Limited is an Australian technology company specializing in data security solutions. The company develops and supplies encryption products designed to protect data in transit and at rest across enterprise networks. Senetas' offerings include hardware and software encryption systems that secure communications over various network infrastructures. The company serves sectors such as government, finance, telecommunications, and healthcare, providing solutions that comply with regulatory and security standards. Senetas emphasizes innovation in cryptographic technology to address evolving cybersecurity threats. Its products support organizations in safeguarding sensitive information and maintaining data integrity within complex IT environments.

Senetas Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live trading conditions, with Senetas Corp at A$2.2223. The share price has moved between A$2.0079 and A$2.1578, showing a daily percentage change of +19.1171%.

FAQ: Senetas Corp (SEN)

What is the current price of SEN stock?

The current stock price is A$2.2223.

Does SEN pay dividends?

Senetas Corp pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does SEN have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Senetas Corp does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners or distributors.

What is SEN best known for?

The company is most famous for its data security and encryption solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with SEN?

Commonly shown alongside SEN: Wisdomtree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF, Whitehaven Coal Limited, FleetPartners Group Ltd