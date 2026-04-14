Trade Whitehaven Coal Limited - WHCau CFD

What is Whitehaven Coal Limited (WHCau)?

Whitehaven Coal Limited is an Australian coal mining company primarily engaged in the exploration, development, and production of coal resources. The company operates several mines in the Gunnedah Basin in New South Wales, focusing on thermal coal used mainly for electricity generation. Whitehaven Coal's activities include mining, processing, and marketing coal to domestic and international customers. The company emphasizes sustainable mining practices and environmental management in its operations. It plays a significant role in Australia's coal industry, contributing to the country's energy supply chain. Whitehaven Coal's portfolio includes both open-cut and underground mining operations, supported by infrastructure such as rail and port facilities to facilitate coal transportation. The company is involved in ongoing exploration and development projects aimed at extending the life of its existing mines and increasing coal reserves. Whitehaven Coal operates within a regulatory framework that governs environmental standards, safety, and community engagement in the mining sector.

Whitehaven Coal Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current session fluctuations as Whitehaven Coal Limited stands at A$8.319. The price range today goes from A$8.131 to A$8.311, with a daily change of -0.361%.

FAQ: Whitehaven Coal Limited (WHCau)

What is the current price of WHCau stock?

Whitehaven Coal Limited's current price is A$8.319.

Does WHCau pay dividends?

Whitehaven Coal Limited pays dividends to investors.

Does WHCau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Whitehaven Coal Limited does not have an official UAE office and operates via partners.

What is WHCau best known for?

Whitehaven Coal Limited is most famous for its coal mining and production operations.

What assets are typically shown together with WHCau?

Commonly shown alongside WHCau: Fidelity Emerging Markets LT, Chiyoda Corporation, UiPath Inc