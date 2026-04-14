Trade Chiyoda Corporation - 6366 CFD

What is Chiyoda Corporation (6366)?

Chiyoda Corporation is a Japanese engineering company specializing in the design, procurement, and construction of large-scale energy and infrastructure projects. Established in the early 20th century, the company has developed expertise in the oil and gas sector, including LNG facilities, petrochemical plants, and power plants. Chiyoda's operations encompass engineering, procurement, and construction management services, serving clients worldwide. The company is recognized for its technological capabilities and project management skills, often collaborating with international partners on complex projects. Its portfolio includes involvement in upstream and downstream energy projects, reflecting a broad engagement in the energy industry. Chiyoda also focuses on sustainable development and environmental considerations within its projects. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, the company maintains a global presence through subsidiaries and offices across Asia, the Middle East, and other regions. Chiyoda Corporation continues to contribute to the development of energy infrastructure, emphasizing safety, quality, and innovation in its engineering solutions.

Chiyoda Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market movements as Chiyoda Corporation trades at ¥1131.3. The stock's intraday range spans from ¥1111.7 to ¥1175.1, reflecting a daily change of -0.7047%.

FAQ: Chiyoda Corporation (6366)

What is the current price of 6366 stock?

Chiyoda Corporation's last trading price was ¥1131.3.

Does 6366 pay dividends?

Chiyoda Corporation pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 6366 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Chiyoda Corporation operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without a direct office or subsidiary.

What is 6366 best known for?

The company is most famous for its engineering and construction services in the energy sector.

What assets are typically shown together with 6366?

Commonly shown alongside 6366: Invesco Technology S&P US Select Sector UCITS ETF, VinFast Auto Ltd, iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF