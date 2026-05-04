Trade VinFast Auto Ltd - VFS CFD

What is VinFast Auto Ltd (VFS)?

VinFast Auto Ltd is an automotive manufacturer based in Vietnam, producing a range of vehicles including electric cars, motorcycles, and scooters. The company aims to develop and market vehicles that cater to both domestic and international markets. VinFast focuses on integrating advanced technologies, including electric propulsion and smart connectivity, into its product offerings. The company operates manufacturing facilities equipped with modern production capabilities. VinFast is part of a broader industrial group and seeks to establish a presence in the global automotive industry. Its strategy includes expanding product lines and investing in research and development to support innovation and competitiveness.

VinFast Auto Ltd Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading, with VinFast Auto Ltd at $4.26. It has traded within a range of $4.15 to $4.25 today, showing a daily change of -0.4728%.

FAQ: VinFast Auto Ltd (VFS)

What is the current price of VFS stock?

The last traded price is $4.26.

Does VFS pay dividends?

VinFast Auto Ltd does not currently pay dividends.

Does VFS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

VinFast Auto Ltd has a registered presence in the UAE including showrooms in Dubai.

What is VFS best known for?

VinFast Auto Ltd is most famous for its electric vehicles and automotive innovation.

What assets are typically shown together with VFS?

Commonly shown alongside VFS: Mitchells & Butlers PLC, China CITIC Bank, Hochschild Mining