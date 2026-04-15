Trade Premier Investments Limited - PMVau CFD

What is Premier Investments Limited (PMVau)?

Premier Investments Limited is an Australian-based investment and retail company. It operates a portfolio of retail brands across various sectors including fashion, homewares, and sporting goods. The company manages a diverse range of businesses, encompassing both wholly owned subsidiaries and joint ventures. Premier Investments is known for its focus on retail operations, with a significant presence in the Australian and New Zealand markets. Its business model emphasizes brand development, retail store management, and e-commerce platforms. The company also engages in property investment and management activities related to its retail operations. Premier Investments has established a reputation for adapting to changing consumer preferences and retail trends. Its operations include both physical stores and online sales channels, reflecting the evolving retail landscape. The company’s governance structure includes a board of directors responsible for strategic oversight and corporate governance. Premier Investments Limited is recognized for its contributions to the retail sector within its operating regions.

Premier Investments Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity as Premier Investments Limited trades at A$12.663. Its price has ranged between A$12.577 and A$12.877, showing a daily change of -0.7094%.

FAQ: Premier Investments Limited (PMVau)

What is the current price of PMVau stock?

The current price stands at A$12.663.

Does PMVau pay dividends?

Premier Investments Limited pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does PMVau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Premier Investments Limited maintains a registered office in the UAE located in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is PMVau best known for?

Premier Investments Limited is most famous for its retail brands including Smiggle and Peter Alexander.

What assets are typically shown together with PMVau?

Commonly shown alongside PMVau: iShares MSCI UK UCITS ETF, ONEOK, Uniphar PLC (Euronext Dublin)