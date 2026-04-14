Trade ONEOK - OKE CFD

What is ONEOK (OKE)?

ONEOK, Inc. is a diversified energy company primarily engaged in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas and natural gas liquids in the United States. Established in the early 20th century, the company has developed an extensive network of pipelines and processing facilities that serve various regions, including the Mid-Continent, Rocky Mountain, and Permian Basin areas. ONEOK's operations include natural gas gathering and processing, natural gas liquids fractionation, and transportation services. The company plays a significant role in the midstream sector of the energy industry, connecting producers with end users and markets. Its infrastructure supports the delivery of energy resources that are essential for residential, commercial, and industrial consumption. ONEOK's business model focuses on fee-based revenues derived from long-term contracts, which provide stability and predictability. The company is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and has a workforce that manages its extensive asset base and operational activities across multiple states.

ONEOK Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live trading shifts, as ONEOK is priced at $84.84. It has traded within a range of $82.58 to $84.69, marking a daily change percentage of -0.5402%.

FAQ: ONEOK (OKE)

What is the current price of OKE stock?

ONEOK's last price is $84.84.

Does OKE pay dividends?

ONEOK pays dividends to shareholders.

Does OKE have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

ONEOK operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office.

What is OKE best known for?

ONEOK is most famous for its natural gas pipeline operations.

What assets are typically shown together with OKE?

Commonly shown alongside OKE: Rank Group, Unicredit, American States Water Co