Trade L1 Global Long Short Fund Limited - GLS CFD

What is L1 Global Long Short Fund Limited (GLS)?

L1 Global Long Short Fund Limited is an investment company that primarily focuses on long and short equity strategies. The fund aims to generate returns by taking both long positions in undervalued securities and short positions in overvalued securities across global markets. It operates within the framework of alternative investment funds, employing a flexible investment approach that allows for exposure to various sectors and geographic regions. The company is structured to provide investors with diversified exposure to equity markets while managing risk through its long-short strategy. Its investment philosophy emphasizes fundamental analysis and active portfolio management to identify opportunities and mitigate downside risks. The fund is typically managed by a team of investment professionals with expertise in global equities and alternative investment strategies. It is regulated under the jurisdiction in which it operates, adhering to relevant financial and corporate governance standards. The company's operations include regular portfolio reviews and risk assessments to align with its investment objectives.

L1 Global Long Short Fund Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading conditions with L1 Global Long Short Fund Limited currently at A$1.8419. The session's price range extends from A$1.8081 to A$1.8781, accompanied by a daily change of +2.5179%.

FAQ: L1 Global Long Short Fund Limited (GLS)

What is the current price of GLS stock?

The current price stands at A$1.8419.

Does GLS pay dividends?

L1 Global Long Short Fund Limited does not pay dividends.

Does GLS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

L1 Global Long Short Fund Limited operates via partners and distributors in the UAE and does not have a direct regional presence.

What is GLS best known for?

L1 Global Long Short Fund Limited is most famous for its investment strategy focused on long and short equity positions.

What assets are typically shown together with GLS?

Commonly shown alongside GLS: Yara, L3 Harris Technologies Inc, X-Fab Silicon Foundries SE