Trade L3 Harris Technologies Inc - LHX

What is L3 Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)?

L3 Harris Technologies Inc is an American technology company specializing in defense and other government services. The company provides a wide range of products and solutions, including communication systems, electronic warfare equipment, surveillance technologies, and aerospace systems. It serves customers primarily in the defense, intelligence, and public safety sectors. L3 Harris Technologies is known for its focus on innovation and integration of advanced technologies to support mission-critical operations. The company operates through various segments, including Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, and Communication Systems. Its portfolio encompasses sensors, avionics, and tactical radios, among other offerings. L3 Harris Technologies has a global presence, supplying products and services to numerous government agencies and allied nations. It emphasizes research and development to maintain technological leadership in its fields. The company’s operations involve collaboration with other defense contractors and participation in large-scale government contracts. Its organizational structure supports a diverse range of defense and aerospace applications.

L3 Harris Technologies Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading, with GE Vernova LLC currently at $288.77. The price has fluctuated between $286.95 and $296.34, with a daily percentage change of +1.0962%.

FAQ: L3 Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

What is the current price of LHX stock?

The current market price is $288.77.

Does LHX pay dividends?

L3 Harris Technologies Inc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does LHX have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

L3 Harris Technologies Inc has a registered presence in the UAE, including an office in Abu Dhabi.

What is LHX best known for?

The company is most famous for its aerospace and defense technology products.

What assets are typically shown together with LHX?

Commonly shown alongside LHX: Universal Electronics Inc, Mercer International Inc, ASM Pacific