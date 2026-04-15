Trade National Storage REIT - NSRau CFD

What is National Storage REIT (NSRau)?

National Storage REIT is a real estate investment trust specializing in self-storage facilities. The company owns and operates a portfolio of storage properties that serve both individual and business customers. Its facilities provide secure, accessible storage solutions across various locations, catering to diverse storage needs. The business model focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing storage assets to generate stable income streams. National Storage REIT emphasizes operational efficiency and customer service within the self-storage sector. The company is part of the broader real estate industry, with a specific focus on the niche market of self-storage, which has grown due to increasing demand for flexible storage options. Its portfolio includes a mix of owned and leased properties, and it employs strategies to optimize occupancy rates and rental yields. National Storage REIT operates in a competitive environment alongside other storage providers and real estate entities, contributing to the infrastructure supporting personal and commercial storage requirements.

National Storage REIT Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current intraday trading, as National Storage REIT is valued at A$2.7928. It has seen a trading range from A$2.7672 up to A$2.7772, with a daily percentage movement of 0%.

FAQ: National Storage REIT (NSRau)

What is the current price of NSRau stock?

National Storage REIT's current price is A$2.7928.

Does NSRau pay dividends?

National Storage REIT pays dividends regularly.

Does NSRau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

National Storage REIT does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners or distributors in the region.

What is NSRau best known for?

The company is most famous for providing self-storage facilities across Australia and New Zealand.

What assets are typically shown together with NSRau?

Commonly shown alongside NSRau: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd., Vaxcyte Inc, Marston's Plc