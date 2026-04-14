Trade Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. - 9104 CFD

What is Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (9104)?

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) is a Japanese shipping company engaged in the transportation of a wide variety of cargoes worldwide. Its fleet includes container ships, bulk carriers, tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. MOL provides integrated logistics services that encompass maritime transport, terminal operations, and land transportation. The company prioritizes environmental stewardship and safety in its operations, adopting advanced technologies to improve efficiency and reduce emissions. MOL serves diverse industries such as energy, automotive, and manufacturing, maintaining a global presence through subsidiaries and partnerships.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the trading range of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd., priced at ¥6457.4. It has fluctuated within ¥6228.7 and ¥6465.9, with a daily move of +1.0195%.

FAQ: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (9104)

What is the current price of 9104 stock?

The current price stands at ¥6457.4.

Does 9104 pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 9104 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. maintains a subsidiary in Dubai Maritime City, UAE.

What is 9104 best known for?

The company is most famous for providing global shipping and logistics services.

What assets are typically shown together with 9104?

Commonly shown alongside 9104: YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs, CCL Industries Inc, AmRest Holdings SE