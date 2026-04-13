Trade CCL Industries Inc - CCLb CFD

What is CCL Industries Inc (CCLb)?

CCL Industries Inc is a global specialty packaging company headquartered in Canada. It operates through various segments including Label, Container, and Tube, providing a range of packaging solutions primarily for consumer products. The company serves diverse markets such as food and beverage, healthcare, personal care, and household products. CCL Industries is recognized for its innovation in pressure-sensitive labels and flexible packaging. It maintains a significant international presence with manufacturing facilities and sales offices across North America, Europe, Asia, and other regions. The company focuses on sustainable packaging solutions and invests in research and development to enhance product performance and environmental impact. Its operations emphasize quality, efficiency, and customer service, catering to multinational corporations and regional businesses alike. CCL Industries has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, reinforcing its position in the global packaging industry.

CCL Industries Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading activity in Sun Life Financial Inc (CA), with CCL Industries Inc at C$88.73. Today’s price fluctuated within a range of C$87.51 to C$88.64, showing a daily change of -0.6067%.

FAQ: CCL Industries Inc (CCLb)

What is the current price of CCLb stock?

The current trading price stands at C$88.73.

Does CCLb pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CCLb have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

CCL Industries Inc has an official regional presence in the UAE through its subsidiary located in Dubai Internet City.

What is CCLb best known for?

The company is most famous for its specialty label and packaging solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with CCLb?

Commonly shown alongside CCLb: State Street SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF, MarketAxesss, TKH Group