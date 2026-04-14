Trade MinebeaMitsumi Inc. - 6479 CFD

What is MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (6479)?

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. is a Japanese multinational corporation specializing in the manufacture of precision components and electronic devices. The company operates across various sectors, including automotive, information technology, consumer electronics, and industrial machinery. Its product portfolio encompasses bearings, motors, sensors, and other micro-mechanical and electronic components. MinebeaMitsumi is recognized for its expertise in high-precision manufacturing and innovation in microtechnology. The company maintains a global presence, with production facilities and sales offices in multiple countries to serve diverse markets. It emphasizes research and development to enhance product performance and meet evolving industry standards. The firm's operations integrate advanced manufacturing processes and quality control systems to ensure reliability and efficiency. MinebeaMitsumi's business strategy involves leveraging technological advancements to support growth in sectors such as automotive electrification, robotics, and smart devices. The company contributes to various industrial applications by providing essential components that facilitate the functionality and performance of complex systems.

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market prices, with MinebeaMitsumi Inc. trading at ¥2882.6. It has experienced movements between ¥2799.5 and ¥2886.3, accompanied by a daily change of 0%.

FAQ: MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (6479)

What is the current price of 6479 stock?

The latest price is ¥2882.6.

Does 6479 pay dividends?

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does 6479 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is 6479 best known for?

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. is most famous for its precision components and electronic devices.

What assets are typically shown together with 6479?

Commonly shown alongside 6479: Affiliated Managers, Lenz Therapeutics Inc, Agilysys Inc