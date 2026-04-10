Trade Affiliated Managers Group - AMG CFD

What is Affiliated Managers (AMG)?

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. is a global asset management company that partners with independent investment management firms. The company operates by acquiring equity stakes in boutique investment firms, allowing them to maintain their entrepreneurial culture and investment autonomy. Affiliated Managers Group provides a platform that supports its affiliates through capital, resources, and strategic guidance, while enabling them to retain control over their investment processes. The company’s business model focuses on long-term partnerships with diverse investment managers across various asset classes and strategies. Its operations span multiple regions, including North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Affiliated Managers Group generates revenue primarily through management fees and performance-based fees earned by its affiliated firms. The company’s structure aims to align interests between the affiliates and shareholders, fostering growth and innovation within its network. It is recognized for its distinctive approach to asset management, emphasizing collaboration and decentralized management within the investment industry.

Affiliated Managers Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market dynamics, with Affiliated Managers trading at $284.44. The price fluctuated between $279.95 and $285.35 today, showing a daily change percentage of -0.7023%.

FAQ: Affiliated Managers (AMG)

What is the current price of AMG stock?

The current price is $284.44.

Does AMG pay dividends?

Affiliated Managers pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does AMG have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Affiliated Managers does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is AMG best known for?

Affiliated Managers is most famous for its asset management services.

What assets are typically shown together with AMG?

Commonly shown alongside AMG: NIB Holdings, Dustin, Market Access NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index UCITS ETF