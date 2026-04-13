Trade FDM Group (Holdings) PLC - FDMgb CFD

What is FDM Group (FDMgb)?

FDM Group is a multinational professional services company specializing in IT and business consulting. The company focuses on recruiting, training, and deploying graduates, ex-forces personnel, and returners to work into client-facing roles across various industries. Its business model emphasizes a combination of in-house training and client placements, enabling the development of skilled consultants who support digital transformation and technology projects. FDM Group operates through multiple offices worldwide, serving clients in sectors such as finance, public sector, telecommunications, and retail. The company’s training programs cover a range of technical and professional skills, including software development, project management, and business analysis. FDM Group’s approach aims to bridge the gap between education and employment by providing practical experience and professional development opportunities. The company also places a focus on diversity and inclusion within its workforce. Its operations encompass recruitment, training, and consultancy services, positioning it as a notable player in the IT services and consulting industry.

FDM Group Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the intraday movements with FDM Group priced at £0.97698. The trading range today spans from £0.94005 to £0.97402, corresponding to a daily change percentage of +1.1448%.

FAQ: FDM Group (FDMgb)

What is the current price of FDMgb stock?

FDM Group's current price stands at £0.97698.

Does FDMgb pay dividends?

The company pays dividends.

Does FDMgb have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

FDM Group does not have a registered office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners and distributors.

What is FDMgb best known for?

FDM Group is most famous for providing IT and professional services through its consultant workforce.

What assets are typically shown together with FDMgb?

Commonly shown alongside FDMgb: ClearOne, Vanguard Communication Services ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF