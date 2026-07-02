Trade Vanguard Communication Services ETF - VOX

What is Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)?

The Vanguard Communication Services ETF is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index representing the communication services sector. This sector includes companies involved in telecommunications, media, entertainment, and interactive services. The fund provides diversified exposure to large- and mid-cap stocks within this industry, reflecting the overall performance of communication services equities. It offers investors a way to access a broad range of companies engaged in delivering communication and content services through a single investment vehicle. The ETF is managed by Vanguard, an investment management company known for its index-based funds and emphasis on low-cost investment solutions.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday market shifts, with Vanguard Communication Services ETF trading at $186.38. Price has fluctuated between $187.26 and $188.77, with a daily change percentage of -0.7521%.

FAQ: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)

What is the current price of VOX stock?

The current value is $186.38.

Does VOX pay dividends?

This ETF does not pay dividends.

Does VOX have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company has no official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is VOX best known for?

The ETF is most famous for its exposure to communication services sector companies.

What assets are typically shown together with VOX?

Commonly shown alongside VOX: Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, Investors Title Co, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation