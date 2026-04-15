Trade Dexus - DXSau CFD

What is Dexus (DXSau)?

Dexus is an Australian real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in office, industrial, and retail property assets. The company owns, manages, and develops a diversified portfolio of commercial properties primarily located in major Australian cities. Dexus focuses on generating income and capital growth through property leasing, asset management, and development projects. The company serves a range of tenants including corporate, government, and retail clients. Its operations include property acquisition, development, and portfolio management, emphasizing sustainability and innovation in real estate practices. Dexus plays a significant role in the Australian property market by providing institutional and retail investors access to commercial real estate investments.

Dexus Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market transactions, with Dexus currently valued at A$6.017. The session's price movements range between A$5.984 and A$6.043, reflecting a daily change of +0.4854%.

FAQ: Dexus (DXSau)

What is the current price of DXSau stock?

The current trading price is A$6.017.

Does DXSau pay dividends?

Dexus pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does DXSau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Dexus has an official regional office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), UAE.

What is DXSau best known for?

Dexus is most famous for its real estate investment and property management services.

What assets are typically shown together with DXSau?

Commonly shown alongside DXSau: Knife River Corp, COHERENT CORP, Bank of Queensland