Trade Knife River Corp - KNF

What is Knife River Corp (KNF)?

Knife River Corp is a construction materials and contracting company specializing in aggregates, asphalt, ready-mix concrete, and construction services. It serves infrastructure, commercial, and residential markets by supplying essential materials and performing construction-related activities. The company operates a network of production facilities and construction crews to support projects involving road building, site development, and other civil engineering works. Knife River Corp emphasizes safety, quality, and environmental stewardship in its operations. Its integrated approach combines material supply with contracting expertise to deliver comprehensive solutions within the construction industry.

Knife River Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity for Oklo Inc, currently trading at $86.47. The intraday price has varied between $89.61 and $93.12, with a daily change percentage standing at +0.2489%.

FAQ: Knife River Corp (KNF)

What is the current price of KNF stock?

Knife River Corp's last price is $86.47.

Does KNF pay dividends?

Knife River Corp pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does KNF have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Knife River Corp operates through partners in the UAE without an official office or subsidiary.

What is KNF best known for?

Knife River Corp is most famous for its construction materials and contracting services.

What assets are typically shown together with KNF?

Commonly shown alongside KNF: Duerr, Figure Technology Solutions Ltd, Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW)