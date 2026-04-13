Trade Duerr AG - DUE CFD

What is Duerr (DUE)?

Duerr is a German engineering company specializing in manufacturing equipment and systems for various industrial applications. Its product portfolio includes painting systems, automation technology, and environmental protection solutions primarily for the automotive industry. Duerr provides machinery and software that support production efficiency, quality control, and sustainability initiatives. The company operates globally, serving manufacturers with advanced technological solutions designed to optimize manufacturing processes. Duerr's activities encompass research and development, production, and after-sales services. It is recognized for integrating innovation and engineering expertise to meet evolving industrial demands.

Duerr Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday trading, with RING ENERGY ORD at €21.275. The price has ranged from €20.925 to €21.125, showing a daily percentage shift of -2.3229%.

FAQ: Duerr (DUE)

What is the current price of DUE stock?

Duerr's current price is €21.275.

Does DUE pay dividends?

Duerr pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does DUE have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Duerr has a registered presence in the UAE through its subsidiary located in Dubai Industrial City.

What is DUE best known for?

Duerr is most famous for its manufacturing of industrial machinery and automation technology.

What assets are typically shown together with DUE?

Commonly shown alongside DUE: Visa Inc, IDACORP Inc, QuinStreet Inc