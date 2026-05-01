Trade IDACORP Inc - IDA CFD

What is IDACORP Inc (IDA)?

IDACORP Inc is an energy company primarily engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through its subsidiaries, serving customers in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States. The company’s energy portfolio includes hydroelectric, natural gas, and renewable energy sources. IDACORP focuses on reliable and efficient energy delivery while maintaining regulatory compliance and environmental stewardship. Its operations support residential, commercial, and industrial customers with electric utility services.

IDACORP Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market activity, with IHS Holding Limited trading at $147.13. The intraday range extends from $145.67 to $149.17, showing a change of -0.5217%.

FAQ: IDACORP Inc (IDA)

What is the current price of IDA stock?

IDACORP Inc is currently trading at $147.13.

Does IDA pay dividends?

IDACORP Inc pays dividends.

Does IDA have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

IDACORP Inc does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners only.

What is IDA best known for?

IDACORP Inc is most famous for its electric utility services in the Pacific Northwest.

What assets are typically shown together with IDA?

Commonly shown alongside IDA: 2x Long VIX Futures ETF, Erasca Inc, Digi International Inc