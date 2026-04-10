Trade Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) - ARW CFD

What is Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) (ARW)?

Arrow Electronics Inc is a global provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company operates through two segments: Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of electronic components, including semiconductors, connectors, passives, and electromechanical components. Additionally, Arrow provides IT solutions such as cloud computing, data center infrastructure, and software licensing. The company serves a diverse range of industries including aerospace, automotive, communications, consumer electronics, and healthcare. It maintains a worldwide presence with operations in North America, Europe, Asia, and other regions. Arrow Electronics focuses on supply chain management and logistics services to support its customers' product development and manufacturing processes. The company emphasizes innovation and technology partnerships to enhance its offerings and maintain competitiveness in the electronics distribution market.

Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading developments with Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) currently at $158.06. Price has fluctuated between $154.67 and $157.91 today, showing a daily percentage change of +0.5097%.

FAQ: Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) (ARW)

What is the current price of ARW stock?

Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) closed at $158.06 today.

Does ARW pay dividends?

Arrow Electronics Inc pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does ARW have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Arrow Electronics Inc has an official regional office presence in the UAE.

What is ARW best known for?

Arrow Electronics Inc is most famous for its global distribution of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with ARW?

Commonly shown alongside ARW: Sempra, LATAM Airlines Group SA Sponsored ADR, Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF