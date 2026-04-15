Trade Sempra - SRE CFD

What is Sempra (SRE)?

Sempra is a North American energy infrastructure company engaged in the development, ownership, and operation of energy utility assets. The company primarily focuses on electric and natural gas utilities, serving millions of customers across the United States and Mexico. Its operations include regulated utilities, energy infrastructure, and energy services, with a significant presence in transmission and distribution networks. Sempra's business model emphasizes long-term infrastructure investments that support energy delivery and sustainability initiatives. The company is involved in various aspects of the energy sector, including renewable energy integration and natural gas storage and transportation. Sempra's subsidiaries operate under regulatory frameworks that govern utility rates and service standards. The company aims to provide reliable energy solutions while addressing environmental and regulatory challenges. Its strategic initiatives often include modernization of infrastructure and expansion into emerging energy markets. Sempra's activities contribute to the broader energy transition by supporting cleaner energy sources and enhancing grid resilience.

Sempra Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market dynamics, with Sempra at $95.49. During trading, it has moved between $94.97 and $96.26, with a daily change percentage of -0.6139%.

FAQ: Sempra (SRE)

What is the current price of SRE stock?

Sempra is currently priced at $95.49.

Does SRE pay dividends?

Sempra pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does SRE have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Sempra does not have a direct office in the UAE and operates through local partners.

What is SRE best known for?

Sempra is most famous for its energy infrastructure and utility services.

What assets are typically shown together with SRE?

Commonly shown alongside SRE: Viohalco SA, Amdocs Ltd, Wetherspoon