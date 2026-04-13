Trade Amdocs Ltd - DOX CFD

What is Amdocs Ltd (DOX)?

Amdocs Ltd is a multinational corporation specializing in software and services for communications, media, and financial services providers and digital enterprises. Founded in the early 1980s, the company develops and delivers customer experience systems, including billing, customer relationship management, and operational support systems. Amdocs serves a global client base, providing solutions that enable service providers to manage their operations and customer interactions effectively. The company's offerings encompass digital transformation, cloud services, and network functions virtualization, supporting the evolving needs of telecommunications and media sectors. Headquartered in Israel, Amdocs operates through a network of offices worldwide, employing a diverse workforce focused on innovation and technology development. The company maintains partnerships with leading technology firms and service providers to enhance its product portfolio and service capabilities. Amdocs has established itself as a key player in the information technology and services industry, contributing to the modernization and optimization of service delivery for its clients across various regions.

Amdocs Ltd Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live trading trends, with Amdocs Ltd at $64.93. It has moved between $62.7 and $65.02 during the session, reflecting a daily change of +2.9402%.

FAQ: Amdocs Ltd (DOX)

What is the current price of DOX stock?

The last recorded price is $64.93.

Does DOX pay dividends?

Amdocs Ltd pays dividends to its shareholders via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does DOX have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Amdocs Ltd has an official regional office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is DOX best known for?

The company is most famous for its software and services for communications, media, and financial services providers.

What assets are typically shown together with DOX?

Commonly shown alongside DOX: Tower Limited, Somnigroup International Inc, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF