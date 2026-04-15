Trade Catapult Group International - CATau CFD

What is Catapult Group International (CATau)?

Catapult Group International is a technology company specializing in sports analytics and wearable performance tracking solutions. It develops and provides hardware and software products used by professional sports teams, athletes, and organizations to monitor and analyze physical performance, training loads, and injury risks. Catapult's technology includes GPS tracking devices, video analysis tools, and data analytics platforms that support decision-making in sports science and coaching. The company serves a global client base across various sports, including football, rugby, basketball, and soccer. Its solutions aim to enhance athlete performance, optimize training, and reduce injury incidence through data-driven insights.

Catapult Group International Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading activity, as Catapult Group International trades at A$3.154. It has moved within a range of A$3.106 to A$3.256, registering a daily percentage change of +0.6439%.

FAQ: Catapult Group International (CATau)

What is the current price of CATau stock?

The last traded price is A$3.154.

Does CATau pay dividends?

Catapult Group International pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CATau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Catapult Group International operates through partners in the UAE without a direct regional office or subsidiary.

What is CATau best known for?

Catapult Group International is most famous for its sports analytics and wearable technology.

What assets are typically shown together with CATau?

Commonly shown alongside CATau: Champion Iron, Movado Group Inc, Legrand